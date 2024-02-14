Watch: How Issa Rae paved her own path to Hollywood

Issa Rae was born in Los Angeles to a pediatrician and school teacher. It was in school where Rae got her start in acting, participating in the drama department. She would later create the YouTube comedy series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” which premiered in February 2011. This series planted the seeds for the HBO comedy-drama she would eventually create and star in, the critically acclaimed series “Insecure,” which debuted in 2016. The series received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including in the category of Outstanding Comedy.

