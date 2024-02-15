Porsha Williams Guobadia returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Porsha Williams Guobadia is coming home! The beloved reality TV star is officially returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its upcoming 16th season, according to recent reports.

Porsha Williams Guobadia is returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Above, she is shown in 2022 at the Mary J. Blige album release party for “Good Morning Gorgeous” in West Hollywood. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Bravo announced the reality star’s return on Tuesday according to Entertainment Tonight, as well as her comprehensive scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. Under the deal, she will “exclusively collaborate with NBCUniversal Entertainment for scripted projects spanning the company’s broadcast and streaming platforms.”

Williams shared the news on her official Instagram as well, with a reel that has earned over 2 million views. Referencing a classic line from the series, she says in the reel, “Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building!”

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Williams said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

As theGrio previously reported, Williams left the show in 2021 after 10 years. Since then, she has had her own spin-off series, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters,” and appeared on the third season of Peacock’s “All-Stars”-style series, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Recommended Stories

While the rest of the cast for the upcoming 16th season of “RHOA” remains under wraps, mainstay Kandi Burruss recently announced her departure from the series. As Entertainment Tonight reported, there will be a bit of a shake-up, as the cast was told at last year’s reunion to “expect a big change with the franchise moving forward.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.