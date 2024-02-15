Zendaya to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala
Zendaya will be one of several celebrity co-chairs to welcome attendees to the 2024 Met Gala’s “Garden of Time.”
The countdown to the 2024 Met Gala, slated for the first Monday in May, has fashion enthusiasts buzzing. The gala is set to honor the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and excitement is growing as Vogue announced Zendaya as one of this year’s celebrity co-chairs. The Emmy-winning actress and producer is one of several members of this year’s star-studded committee, which also includes Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Additionally, Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the luxury label Loewe, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will serve as the event’s honorary chairs.
This year, the Met Gala’s highly anticipated red-carpet dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, the dress code juxtaposes the exhibition’s theme. Unlike the popular Disney tale, the Met Gala’s “sleeping beauties” are not princesses but rather fragile archived fashion pieces dating back to the 17th century that can never be worn again. “Reawakened” by their appearance at the Met Gala, the exhibit will be divided into three subcategories showcasing themes of land, sea, and sky. Also highlighting themes of nature, Ballard’s “The Garden of Time” is set in a majestic garden filled with crystal and glass flowers.
“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, said of the Costume Institute’s upcoming showcase, per Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”
While attendees’ fashion choices remain a mystery until the big day, some of this year’s celebrity co-chairs’ previous looks set an impressively high bar. For instance, Zendaya, who has attended five Met Galas to date, literally glowed on the red carpet as she modeled her interpretation of Cinderella. With the help of her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach, Zendaya has repeatedly shut down the red carpet as she has embodied various themes of the Met Gala. Reminisce on some of her previous looks ahead of fashion’s biggest night in the gallery below.
