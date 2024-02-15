Zendaya to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala

The countdown to the 2024 Met Gala, slated for the first Monday in May, has fashion enthusiasts buzzing. The gala is set to honor the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and excitement is growing as Vogue announced Zendaya as one of this year’s celebrity co-chairs. The Emmy-winning actress and producer is one of several members of this year’s star-studded committee, which also includes Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Additionally, Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the luxury label Loewe, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will serve as the event’s honorary chairs.

This year, the Met Gala’s highly anticipated red-carpet dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, the dress code juxtaposes the exhibition’s theme. Unlike the popular Disney tale, the Met Gala’s “sleeping beauties” are not princesses but rather fragile archived fashion pieces dating back to the 17th century that can never be worn again. “Reawakened” by their appearance at the Met Gala, the exhibit will be divided into three subcategories showcasing themes of land, sea, and sky. Also highlighting themes of nature, Ballard’s “The Garden of Time” is set in a majestic garden filled with crystal and glass flowers.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, said of the Costume Institute’s upcoming showcase, per Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

While attendees’ fashion choices remain a mystery until the big day, some of this year’s celebrity co-chairs’ previous looks set an impressively high bar. For instance, Zendaya, who has attended five Met Galas to date, literally glowed on the red carpet as she modeled her interpretation of Cinderella. With the help of her longtime stylist and friend, Law Roach, Zendaya has repeatedly shut down the red carpet as she has embodied various themes of the Met Gala. Reminisce on some of her previous looks ahead of fashion’s biggest night in the gallery below.

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Zendaya in Versace Zendaya attends the 2018 Met Gala ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine) Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana Zendaya attends the 2017 Met Gala “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post) Zendaya in Fausto Puglisi Zendaya attends the 2015 Met Gala “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Zendaya in Michael Kors Zendaya attends the 2016 Met Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Zendaya in vintage Mugler Zendaya attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Zendaya in Bottega Veneta Zendaya attends the red carpet for the movie ‘Dune: Part Two’ at Auditorio Nacional on February 6, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images) Zendaya in Roksanda Zendaya attends the photocall for “Dune: Part Two” at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Zendaya in Alaïa Zendaya attends the “Dune 2” Photocall at Shangri La Hotel on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Zendaya attends the “Dune 2” Premiere at Le Grand Rex on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

