Zendaya signs a multiyear partnership with sportswear brand On

After playing a tennis athlete in the recent film “Challengers,” Zendaya is showcasing her passion for movement off-screen with a new brand partnership. Recently, the actress signed a multiyear collaboration with sportswear brand On, to help the company reimagine product collections and creative campaigns and drive meaningful conversations around movement and well-being.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” Zendaya said in a press release.

Throughout her career, Zendaya has grown to not only be an award-winning actress but also a fashion icon. With the support of her longtime stylist and image architect, Law Roach, the star has evolved into a sartorial “It girl,” using fashion to emphasize her reverence for storytelling. She served as one of the celebrity co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala, widely known as “the biggest night in fashion.” Now, the “Challengers” star will bring her intentional style to On to collaborate on future collections designed for sports, everyday movement, and lifestyle.

“We’ve been massive admirers of Zendaya’s ability to inspire a generation and dream big,” David Allemann, On’s co-founder, added in a statement. “We can’t think of a better partner to help us grow, evolve and connect with people around the world than Zendaya.”

Just as the brand thinks highly of Zendaya, the actress holds an appreciation for the sportswear brand, which inspired her to initiate the partnership, per Vogue. After she was introduced to On by Loewe creative director and “Challengers” costume designer Jonathan Anderson, Zendaya’s relationship with the brand grew organically.

“As I get older, I want to be more intentional about the things that I choose to do with my time and the brands I work with,” Zendaya, 27, told the publication. “I’ve been approached by similar sports-related brands and, no slight to any of them, there’s just this feeling of openness and care [with On]. They’re already doing the work—I don’t have to tell them to make it more inclusive or more meaningful—they are already doing that. It inspires me; I want to support what they’re doing.”

Falling in love with the brand’s sustainable approach to athleisure, the “Euphoria” star said she also appreciated On’s commitment to social impact by working with nonprofits like WalkGoodLA, a Black- and brown-led wellness organization founded by Sheryl Lee Ralph’s children Etienne and Ivy Coco Maurice, to promote healing and community through yoga classes, guided meditations, hikes, run clubs and more.

To kickstart the collaboration, Zendaya starred in On’s “Dream Together” campaign. In a creative short film, the collaborators showcase “how sport and movement can connect people from different backgrounds,” a message the brand says is especially meaningful ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day,” Zendaya explained in a press release. “I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”

The actress said she’s excited to work with the brand, primarily known for its “On Cloud” sneakers, to create new sustainable clothing collections.

“People don’t really know On as well for their clothes…I’m excited to help,” Zendaya told Vogue. “I don’t want to be just making stuff for the sake of it and adding to what’s already out there—I like that they’re using all the science available to be sustainable.”



Explore the Zendaya Edit now at on.com.