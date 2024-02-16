6 reasons to Netflix and chill over the long weekend

There’s a nice, long weekend on the horizon and Netflix has a ton of offerings to keep you entertained, whether you’re looking for a big laugh, a good cry, or some family fun. New offerings from funny folks like Mike Epps and Kenya Barris are on the menu along with some cringe-worthy moments from the new season of “Love Is Blind” and some old faves if you’re craving a throwback or two.

Check out our list of what to watch on Netflix this weekend:

Love Is Blind (Season 6)

If you’re looking for something to binge this weekend, there’s a brand new batch of singles to hate-watch on the sixth season of “Love Is Blind.” This time around, the wedding-hungry hopefuls are looking for love in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it looks like it’s gonna be a bumpy road.

The Vince Staples Show

There’s a new show on the block from the minds of Vince Staples and Kenya Barris that’s sure to pique your interest. Check out the official synopsis: Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.

Think “Curb Your Enthusiasm” with a satirical twist.

Crossroads

Britney Spears, Taryn Manning, and Zoe Saldana in a scene from the 2002 film “Crossroads.” (Photo credit: Paramount/Getty Images)

This 2002 film is an oldie but goodie if you’re feeling a little nostalgic this weekend. Get ready to see a very young Zoe Saldana long before her “Avatar” fame and a doe-eyed Britney Spears before all the drama. It’s also one of Shonda Rhimes’ earliest works, and few folks realize she’s the one who wrote this script years before “Scandal” made her a household name.

Dee & Friends in Oz

If you’re looking for some fun for the whole family, get ready to fall in love with a new version of “The Wizard of Oz” that you can really get into. “Dee and Friends In Oz” introduces an adorable cast led by a darling little girl, Dorothy “Dee” Davis,” with a prequel before launching into the first season of this fantastic new series.

Recommended Stories

My Wife & Kids

Tisha Campbell and Damon Wayans of the ABC sitcom “My Wife and Kids” attend the ABC Primetime Preview Weekend on Aug. 25, 2002, at Disney’s California Park in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Looking for an old fave to brighten your mood or a new series the whole family can watch together? The beloved series “My Wife & Kids” is now on Netflix, which means you get to revisit all the memorable moments from stars Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell, and remember simpler times before Instagram and TikTok took over.

Mike Epps: Ready To Sell Out

If you’re lucky enough to stretch your three days off to four, then you can fill that final day of relaxation with laughs thanks to a new stand-up special from Mike Epps. The comedian is back and badder than ever in “Mike Epps: Ready To Sell Out,” debuting on Feb. 20.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.