Lil Wayne and The Roots, Jill Scott, André 3000 to perform at Roots Picnic

Roots Picnic is back, with acts like Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000 and more taking the stage for the Philadelphia-based festival.

Lil Wayne is a headliner at this year’s Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Above, he performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The two-day festival will return to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2024. Presented by The Roots and Live Nation Urban, the festival will feature headliner Lil Wayne in a performance with The Roots themselves. The acts are slated to deliver, “a set highlighted by decades of definitive hits and an immersive celebration of his multicultural hometown New Orleans, which will include special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty,” per the official press release.

Jill Scott is set as co-headliner of the festival, returning to her hometown just after her 20th anniversary tour. André 3000 joins the festival in support of his new solo debut album, “New Blue Sun.” Also joining the festival is Victoria Monét, who just earned herself the coveted Grammy for best new artist at this year’s ceremony and other awards for her acclaimed debut album, “Jaguar II.” Sexyy Red, Tyla, Babyface, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Nas and more will also take the stage in June.

“Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way,” the official press release reads. For details about the festival, ticketing and more, head to the official site here.

Check out the full lineup list below:

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Leon Thomas

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

