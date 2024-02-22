Two Luther Vandross albums to be reissued for the first time in 40 years

Luther Vandross fans are in for a treat! The Grammy Award winner’s first two albums from his group Luther are officially getting reissued.

Singer Luther Vandross performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort on Sept. 20, 2002, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)

Primary Wave Music and Legacy Recordings announced the reissue of “Luther” and “This Close To You,” which are now available for preorder for vinyl, CD and digital. “Originally released on Cotillion Records, these seminal records are being made available commercially for the first time in over forty years,” the official press release reads.

“Luther” includes “Everybody Rejoice,” widely known as “Brand New Day” from the beloved Broadway musical, “The Wiz.” It also includes “Funky Music (Is A Part Of Me),” which became “Fascination” on David Bowie’s “Young Americans” album.

The albums’ reissues comes just as the acclaimed documentary “Luther: Never Too Much” made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. TheGrio attended the premiere of the documentary, which enjoyed a standing ovation from the audience, opening remarks from filmmaker Dawn Porter and a very special performance from the late singer’s beloved friends and backup singers.

The film covers various aspects of Vandross’ impact and career, including his ambitions for crossover stardom. Speaking of his frustrations with his record label, he says in archival footage, “There is nothing wrong with adding new fans. When you pigeonhole an artist and make them an R&B singer, you are in a certain way doing them a disservice. The point is that I want to add new listeners and reach as many and as varied a group of people — that’s been something we’ve been working on forever.”

Pre-order “Luther” and “This Close To You,” newly designed merch, and more at the official site here.

