Two Luther Vandross albums to be reissued for the first time in 40 years

The singer's first two albums with his group, Luther, will be released later this year.

Feb 22, 2024

Luther Vandross fans are in for a treat! The Grammy Award winner’s first two albums from his group Luther are officially getting reissued.

Luther Vandross in Las Vegas
Singer Luther Vandross performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort on Sept. 20, 2002, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)

Primary Wave Music and Legacy Recordings announced the reissue of “Luther” and “This Close To You,” which are now available for preorder for vinyl, CD and digital. “Originally released on Cotillion Records, these seminal records are being made available commercially for the first time in over forty years,” the official press release reads.

“Luther” includes “Everybody Rejoice,” widely known as “Brand New Day” from the beloved Broadway musical, “The Wiz.” It also includes “Funky Music (Is A Part Of Me),” which became “Fascination” on David Bowie’s “Young Americans” album.

The albums’ reissues comes just as the acclaimed documentary “Luther: Never Too Much” made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. TheGrio attended the premiere of the documentary, which enjoyed a standing ovation from the audience, opening remarks from filmmaker Dawn Porter and a very special performance from the late singer’s beloved friends and backup singers.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

North West becomes one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard Hot 100

Luther Vandross in Las Vegas
Entertainment

Two Luther Vandross albums to be reissued for the first time in 40 years

Opinion

Is Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ a country song?

Reggae Month, Reggae music, Bob Marley, Black protest music, Jamaica, Soca, Calypso, Caribbean music, Caribbean travel, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

What do you know about the Black protest music that inspired Reggae Month?

Entertainment

Beyoncé is making a country album. White people like John Schneider need to get over it.

Rhiannon Giddens, country music, banjo music, Beyoncé, Beyoncé and country music, Black country artists, Black country music, Was country music originally Black?, Black music, Writing Black podcast, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Rhiannon Giddens defends the Black roots of country music: ‘We keep having to tell the story’

John Schneider x Beyoncé country song song
Entertainment

Beyoncé likened to a dog by actor who starred in sitcom featuring car with confederate flag

Entertainment

Beyoncé is reclaiming country music for Black America

The film covers various aspects of Vandross’ impact and career, including his ambitions for crossover stardom. Speaking of his frustrations with his record label, he says in archival footage, “There is nothing wrong with adding new fans. When you pigeonhole an artist and make them an R&B singer, you are in a certain way doing them a disservice. The point is that I want to add new listeners and reach as many and as varied a group of people — that’s been something we’ve been working on forever.”

Pre-order “Luther” and “This Close To You,” newly designed merch, and more at the official site here.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE