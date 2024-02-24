SAG Awards-nominee Danielle Brooks is ready to toast at ceremony

Danielle Brooks is having a moment.

The talented beauty has been basking in praise for co-starring in “The Color Purple” and her powerful portrayal of Sofia, for which she has earned multiple nominations, including for the coveted SAG Awards Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

TheGrio caught up with Danielle Brooks ahead of the SAG Awards to discuss how she’s handling all the hype and celebrating her achievements.

“We did it! It is so exciting! It’s crazy, it’s so cool,” she said of her nominations.

Hard at work on another project in New Zealand, Brooks has prepped for awards season from afar, but it hasn’t stopped her from soaking it all in and enjoying the ride.

“It’s been really hard, honey, because I’m lacking in fittings, but I’ve been able to try on all of the gowns and things. We have a huge rack of clothes that are in front of me now that I am dreading trying on all of them and putting on all my Spanx. It has been fun to get all dolled up,” she said.

Brooks’ next stop is Los Angeles for the SAG Awards on Saturday as part of her busy schedule ahead. The actress anticipates partying with her peers at the House of Campari and sipping on this year’s signature cocktail: Campari Red Carpet Edition.

“It makes sense to partner with Campari because they’ve been a patron of the arts and culture for a long time and this is their second time working with the SAG Awards and being their spirit sponsor,” she said. “I like to label myself as, the ‘classy party girl’ at the SAG Awards because I do like to have a good time. We’ll definitely be toasting it up with Campari throughout the entire ceremony and afterwards as well.”

“I’m presenting. I’m nominated twice, for Best Supporting Actress as well as Outstanding Ensemble with ‘The Color Purple,’ and so there’s going to be a lot to celebrate,” she added. “That’s one of the reasons this show is my favorite because we actually get to enjoy the libations.”

Brooks is no stranger the the SAG Awards. Back in 2014, she and her “Orange Is The New Black” castmates snagged the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series three years in a row. She said there’s something particularly rewarding about the annual award show.

“It’s always my favorite because it is your peers. They’re voting for you, rooting you on, and I think that’s really what it is about for me, is us rooting each other on,” she said. “We know the struggles that it takes to do this. The sacrifices away from your family, the long hours and days at times and the dedication to the work that it takes to do it. We’re all in the room and we get to just give each other our flowers.”