Whoopi Goldberg partners with a new Black-owned streaming service to develop exclusive content

Whoopi Goldberg will be one of the driving forces behind developing diverse programming and content for a new Black-owned streaming service.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the opening night gala of Metropolitan Opera’s “Dead Man Walking” at Lincoln Center on Sept. 26, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I am honored to partner with BLKFAM to assist in the creative direction of curated diverse content — for Black culture to be brought to broader audiences,” Goldberg said in a press release.

The EGOT winner recently became an equity partner in BLKFAM, an ad-supporting platform for inclusive storytelling through the lens of the Black experience. The streaming service was founded by Larry Adams, who previously served as WarnerMedia’s head of design.

BLKFAM will provide family-friendly content that incorporates radical diversity, equity, inclusion, and empowerment. It will also include original series, over 1,000 hours of animation titles, over 20 syndicated shows, documentaries, and more, according to the press release.

“By curating authentic content — proven through data and AI — primarily from Black storytellers, we’ve built a service reflecting true inclusion and diversity, where Black parents and children especially can feel holistically represented,” Adams said in the release.

The platform will also feature investigative journalism, news, fitness, wellness, Black history, children and adult animation, sitcoms, reality shows and music programs. Ten new original live-action and animated series are underway and are set to release on BLKFAM within 2024.

As an equity partner, a BLKFAM spokesperson told TheWrap that Goldberg is “deeply committed to its growth and success,” she believes that her partnership will add to her legacy for her grandkids to watch representative content.

Playwatch Kids and ATTN will also collaborate as content partners with the new streaming service. Both media platforms focus on distributing educational, fun, and empowering animation shows and documentaries that center on culturally diverse characters, like “Gabby Galactic,””Marvelous Light,” “Black History Beats,” “Kembe” and others.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with BLKFAM – we feel this is a historic moment for families across the globe,” Playwatch owner Jimmy Jenkins commented. “Ultimately, this platform will impact our children and our children’s children.”

Today, BLKFAM can be streamed on iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio, and LG.



