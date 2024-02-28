Gabourey Sidibe is expecting ‘double the fun’ with twin pregnancy

Congratulations are in order as Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe announces her pregnancy. On Tuesday, Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, shared on Instagram that they are expecting twins. Posting a series of photos where Frankel is seen cradling his wife’s baby bump, the couple celebrated their growing family in collaboration with Babylist, a baby registry platform.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility, so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe wrote in her caption. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

In a separate reel posted by Babylist, Sidibe and Frankel revealed that they had originally “planned for one [baby] but got two.” However, Sidibe has not let pregnancy stop her from having fun — including seeing Beyoncé in concert. The couple joked about the babies having already attended two Beyoncé concerts before being born.

After meeting on a dating app and falling in love, Sidibe and Frankel got engaged in 2020. Though the couple announced their engagement on social media, they kept most details of the wedding private. It was only during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that the Oscar nominee revealed she had gotten married four months after the proposal.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them — I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” Sidibe told the hosts, explaining how they got married at their kitchen table.

However, when the couple posted their engagement announcement, Sidibe had written, perhaps jokingly, “It’s weird that people think we’re already married, but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.” Though the star shared plans of eventually having some sort of wedding ceremony, as previously reported by theGrio, in a cover story for Brides magazine, she teased that their celebration would not be “traditional.”

“My BFF proposed, and now I get to hold him forever,” she added. “Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him, and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!”

