FBI raids 2 homes owned by top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents searched two properties owned by a top adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents carried out morning raids at two Bronx addresses, which records show are owned by Winnie Greco, a former fundraiser for Adams who now serves as his director of Asian affairs.

The purpose of the investigation was not revealed, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was related to Adams. But it was another sign of deepening law enforcement scrutiny of the Democratic mayor and members of his inner circle.

One of two homes owned by Winnie Greco, an aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is seen, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in The Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A person with knowledge of the matter said the investigation that led to Thursday’s raid was being overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, and it was separate from a criminal inquiry being conducted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan that led FBI agents to seize Adams’ electronic devices as he left an event last fall.

The person wasn’t authorized to disclose information publicly about the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Neighbors of Greco’s said federal agents began searching the two homes, which are on the same block, at around 6 a.m. and remained in the area for several hours.

Greco was placed on leave Thursday, according to a City Hall spokesperson. A prolific fundraiser, she had worked closely with Adams for over a decade, serving as his conduit to the city’s Asian-American communities.

New York Mayor Eric Adams responds to questions during a news conference at New York’s City Hall, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In November, the city’s Department of Investigation opened a probe into her conduct following a news report that raised questions about her political fundraising and whether she used her position in the administration to obtain personal benefits.

According to that report, published by the local news outlet The City, Greco demanded that a city employee complete free renovations on her home when he was supposed to be working.

Greco is at least the third aide to Adams whose home has targeted by federal agents. In November, the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for Adams, and Rana Abbasova, who worked in the mayor’s international affairs office. Four days later, agents quietly seized the mayor’s cellphones and an iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

That investigation, which is being led by Manhattan prosecutors, is believed to be focused on whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors, according to a warrant reported on by The New York Times.

Adams has repeatedly deflected questions about the investigation while stressing that he has not officially been accused of wrongdoing.

“Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines,” a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement Thursday. “As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway.”

There was no immediate response to a voicemail seeking comment left at a phone number listed as Greco’s.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.