Red carpet recap: The ABFF Honors reminds us Black is always in style

As much of Hollywood prepares for the upcoming Academy Awards on March 10, Black Hollywood started celebrating early at the sixth American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors on Sunday, March 3. Hosted by actor and comedian Tommy Davidson, the festivities took place at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. In addition to this year’s honorees — Garrett Morris, Taraji P. Henson, Jeffrey Wright, Mara Brock Akil and Kelvin Harrison Jr. — stars including Issa Rae, David Oyelowo, Yvonne Orji, Wendell Pierce, Leslie Jones and more turned out to pay tribute, dressed in their awards season Sunday best.

In keeping with trends theGrio has spotted on other recent red carpets, the color red made several dramatic appearances, proving it is still the shade of the season. Sexy, sparkling silhouettes were also dazzlingly displayed, as worn by Henson, Tai Beauchamp and Javicia Leslie. Nevertheless, the strongest fashion statement of the night echoed the mission of the celebration: Whether in film or fashion, you can always bet on Black.

Who wore it best? Check out theGrio’s red carpet recap of the ABFF Honors below.

Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Issa Rae Issa Rae attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Yvonne Orji Yvonne Orji attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Jeffrey Wright Jeffrey Wright attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Kelvin Harrison Jr. Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil (Left to right) Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce (Left to right) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Javicia Leslie Javicia Leslie attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Tai Beauchamp Tai Beauchamp attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic) Nicole Friday and Jeff Friday (Left to right) NICE CROWD’s Nicole Friday and ABFF founder Jeff Friday attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Aml Ameen Aml Ameen attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Ingrid Best Ingrid Best attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) David Manuel David Manuel attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Quin Walters and Terrell Harris (Left to right) Quin Walters and Terrell Harris attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Rikki Hughes Rikki Hughes attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Jimmy Jean-Louis Jimmy Jean-Louis attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Jermaine Fowler Jermaine Fowler attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) John Ortiz John Ortiz attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Jayme Lawson Jayme Lawson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Tommy Davidson Tommy Davidson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Leslie Jones Leslie Jones attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Lamorne Morris Lamorne Morris attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LisaRaye McCoy LisaRaye McCoy attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Lamman Rucker Lamman Rucker attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Scott Evans Scott Evans attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.