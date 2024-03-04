Red carpet recap: The ABFF Honors reminds us Black is always in style

As awards season continues, the sixth ABFF Honors drew a bevy of stylish stars to its red carpet.

Mar 4, 2024
Attendees (from left) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Nicole Friday, Issa Rae, Jeff Friday, and Jeffrey Wright pose at the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 3. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

As much of Hollywood prepares for the upcoming Academy Awards on March 10, Black Hollywood started celebrating early at the sixth American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors on Sunday, March 3. Hosted by actor and comedian Tommy Davidson, the festivities took place at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. In addition to this year’s honorees — Garrett Morris, Taraji P. Henson, Jeffrey Wright, Mara Brock Akil and Kelvin Harrison Jr. — stars including Issa Rae, David Oyelowo, Yvonne Orji, Wendell Pierce, Leslie Jones and more turned out to pay tribute, dressed in their awards season Sunday best.

In keeping with trends theGrio has spotted on other recent red carpets, the color red made several dramatic appearances, proving it is still the shade of the season. Sexy, sparkling silhouettes were also dazzlingly displayed, as worn by Henson, Tai Beauchamp and Javicia Leslie. Nevertheless, the strongest fashion statement of the night echoed the mission of the celebration: Whether in film or fashion, you can always bet on Black.

Who wore it best? Check out theGrio’s red carpet recap of the ABFF Honors below.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil

(Left to right) Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

(Left to right) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tai Beauchamp

Tai Beauchamp attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

Nicole Friday and Jeff Friday

(Left to right) NICE CROWD’s Nicole Friday and ABFF founder Jeff Friday attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Aml Ameen

Aml Ameen attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ingrid Best

Ingrid Best attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

David Manuel

David Manuel attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Quin Walters and Terrell Harris

(Left to right) Quin Walters and Terrell Harris attend the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Rikki Hughes

Rikki Hughes attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jimmy Jean-Louis

Jimmy Jean-Louis attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jermaine Fowler

Jermaine Fowler attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

John Ortiz

John Ortiz attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

LisaRaye McCoy

LisaRaye McCoy attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lamman Rucker

Lamman Rucker attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

