Bae Watch: Lupita Nyong’o spotted on the beach with rumored new flame, Joshua Jackson

Things are heating up between Lupita Nyong’o and her rumored new beau, actor Joshua Jackson. Recently, the two were spotted being publicly affectionate in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they were celebrating Nyong’o’s 41st birthday.

“They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday,” an anonymous source told People magazine. “They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing and just had the best time.”

Photos posted by E! News gave a glimpse into what appeared to be an intimate beach day for the two. Showing the duo galavanting on the beach and sneaking in very intimate embraces, the images further confirmed social media’s speculations of Nyong’o and Jackson’s romantic ties.

Rumors began to swirl in October 2023 when the two were seen together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. Though the sighting appeared platonic, the timing led fans to believe romance could be brewing beneath the surface. At the time, news had just come out that Jodie Turner-Smith had filed for divorce from Jackson due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Similarly, Nyong’o announced the end of her relationship with Selema Masekela in October. Reflecting on what she called “a season of heartbreak,” the actress stated the relationship was “devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

“I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak. I looked at the environment of my social media and thought, I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses,” she added, explaining her candor around the breakup. “[…] I knew how it could be interpreted; I knew it would have a life of its own […] Surely, there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it.”

Despite others relating to her heartbreak and paparazzi spotting Nyong’o and Jackson together, the actress shared that she has no plans to invite the public into another of her relationships.

“In my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I felt sure about it,” she said, explaining how her more private approach to relationships prior to coupling with Masekela “was very, very sage.”

With features in a number of projects, including Brent Faiyaz’s latest music video and upcoming film “The Quiet Place: Day One,” Nyong’o is rejoicing over simple things like waking up.

