Queen Latifah tapped to host the 55th NAACP Image Awards

The 55th NAACP Image Awards are back for another year of celebrating Black excellence and recognizing the high achievements of changemakers.

The multi-talented musician and actress Queen Latifah will return to host the annual ceremony, which will air live this month on BET and CBS.

Queen Latifah poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, in Cap d’Antibes, southern France. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“The NAACP Image Awards is an important celebration for our community and industry every year. We get the opportunity to highlight the major accomplishments of artists, writers, entertainers, activists and other changemakers that push Black excellence forward in a powerful way,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Amanda Gorman garnered national attention as a beacon of hope and inspiration after she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at the 2021 presidential inauguration. The award-winning writer, inaugural poet and activist is set to receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award for her exceptional public service efforts and use of her platform to advocate for change.

Costume designer June Ambrose will also be honored and recognized during the ceremony for her groundbreaking contributions to costume design and fashion in the entertainment industry. Known for designing costumes for Hype Williams’ 1998 film “Belly” and styling influential artists like Missy Elliott and Jay Z, Ambrose will take home this year’s Vanguard Award.

Recommended Stories

“We are thrilled to collaborate with groundbreaking megastar Queen Latifah and are elated to welcome her again as this year’s host! We also look forward to honoring changemaker and poet Amanda Gorman and fashion icon June Ambrose for their tremendous impact on culture,” EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET Connie Orlando said. “Queen Latifah, NAACP, and Pastis have been such incredible partners in amplifying Black culture, excellence, creativity, and ingenuity, and this year’s unforgettable show will be no different.”

The NAACP Image Awards will also recognize the outstanding achievements of other Black trailblazers who are making an impact across 80 categories in film, television, streaming, music, literature and podcasts.

Past winners include Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown and many other industry powerhouses.

The celebratory event airs Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.