Sinbad proves ‘miracles happen’ in first public appearance since 2020 stroke

Sinbad is back — and fans are loving it!

On the final day of Black History Month, Feb. 29, the comedian virtually joined his “A Different World” castmates during the first stop of their 10-city tour of historically Black colleges and universities. Kicking off the tour in Atlanta, students in the crowd erupted in applause when Sinbad and Debbie Allen made a surprise virtual appearance.

“Man, that was so cool,” the comedian said in an Instagram post, watching a playback of the audience’s reaction. “Getting a chance to be on a Zoom and say something to the kids. It’s wild that the kids even know who I am.”

Sinbad’s appearance was particularly special as it marked his first public appearance since 2020 and his first Instagram post since 2022. As previously reported by theGrio, the comedian suffered a stroke as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. Since then, his family launched a website called The Journey Forward to keep fans updated on the star’s recovery. In 2022, his family shared an update on Instagram showing the comedian learning to walk again following the health scare.

In his latest post, the star expressed deep gratitude for the support given throughout his recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who has been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life, it means a lot to me,” he said. “When I hear from y’all, and you tell me ‘Sinbad keep going’ and ‘Sinbad we’re sending prayers […] my family praying for you.’ Those words are important, and I feel it. I feel those prayers.”

He added in the caption: “Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!

#WeGettinThereYall #ADifferentWorld”

Just as fans were thrilled by the comedian’s return to social media, fellow celebrities and comedians like Holly Robinson Peete, Cedric the Entertainer, Wanda Sykes, and more showered him with love.

“❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥 GREAT TO SEE YOU BROTHER,” Terry Crews commented under the post.

From those wishing him well to those who can relate to his circumstances, the comedian shared his intentions to respond to as many messages as possible. Additionally, Sinbad assured fans they would be seeing a lot more of him.

“God has been with us, and he’s carried me. He’s carried me through my whole life. Expect to see more of me soon. And don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you like ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here,’” he said jokingly. “You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen.”

