Hairstylist Naeemah LaFond to host first ‘Texture on Set’ event to help close education gap around Black hair

Naeemah LaFond is determined to bridge the way-too-wide education gap on Black hair.

After hearing many horror stories from Black fashion models about hairstylists backstage or on photo shoot sets not adequately trained to work with their hair type, the hairstylist — who’s known for creating statement-making hair looks for fashion editorials, runways and campaigns — organized the first-ever educational “Texture on Set” event, happening Monday, March 11, in New York City’s Brooklyn borough.

According to Fashionista, hair professionals have long asked LaFond to teach a workshop on textured hair in the fashion industry. While she had always considered it, she didn’t decide to implement the idea until she had a conversation with the members of her mentee group, Black on Set.

Celebrity makeup artist Naeemah LaFond attends the Black Beauty Roster x L’Oreal Groupe Hair and Makeup Equity Dinner on Feb. 9 during New York Fashion Week. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“We talk about everything regarding working in fashion: How to get the jobs, how to keep the jobs, how to assist and just the do’s and don’ts of working in fashion and being on set,” LaFond told Fashionista. “And [my mentees] were all asking, ‘But what about the actual hair? Where do we learn how to do textured hairstyling for editorial work?’ And I’m like, okay, this is really the sign that [the Texture on Set event] needs to happen. And I’m ready to do it.”

Highlights of the full-day masterclass event include a live photo shoot and a step-by-step demonstration of working with textured hair for photo shoots and the runway, an in-person Q&A session with LaFond and a panel discussion featuring industry experts – such as Cosmopolitan beauty editor-at-large Julee Wilson; Jessica Cruel, the chief editor of Allure; and fashion model Danielle Mareka – about the subtleties of working with natural textures.

LaFond cited a misconception that working with Black hair requires a lot of time and effort in hectic settings, leading to models being overlooked or left out of photo shoots entirely.

The hairstylist said bringing together a diverse group of professionals from different areas of the beauty industry allows her to share “all of these different perspectives” on the subtleties of working with natural hair.

LaFond asserted that her ultimate goal is to encourage change at the production leadership level beyond simply teaching stylists the ins and outs of working with various textures.

“We could teach the hairstylist how to do hair,” she said, “but if they’re not being hired for that particular skill set, that just goes down the drain.”

At the end of the day, LaFond asserted, it’s about the cause: Advancing the discussion and shifting perceptions about textured hair in editorial settings, Fashionista reported, “and making models with textured hair and Black models feel seen, heard and beautiful.”

LaFond noted that when it comes to recruiting stylists overall, salon managers, booking agencies and production firms tend to hire individuals lacking the necessary skills to work with a wide range of hair types.

“We have to lay some responsibility on people other than the hairstylist,” she contended. “They definitely have to take some ownership, but it’s not all hairstylists.”

Although the future of Texture on Set is uncertain, and LaFond may add more events to the series, she said her objective is to see the industry change so people no longer view textured hair as a niche topic. In the future, she hopes to provide “some one-on-one and hands-on classes” and offer “additional short-form educational content aligned with the message of Texture on Set” via social media.

