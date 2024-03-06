Viola Davis is now a Barbie girl in a Barbie world

Barbie fever is not over just yet — at least, not for actress Viola Davis. This week, Mattel announced the Academy Award-winning actress as its latest addition to the Barbie universe. In honor of both Women’s History Month and the 65th anniversary of Barbie, the brand debuted its annual collection of dolls honoring global storytellers using their platforms for good, with Davis representing the United States alongside fellow international entertainers Helen Mirren, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue. Designed in these women’s likenesses, each of the collection’s one-of-a-kind dolls was meticulously crafted to embody each role model’s unique essence.

“Honestly, I wanted this Barbie to make little 6-year-old Viola squeal,” Davis said in a statement shared with theGrio. “It is my biggest gift to her…my lifelong mission and legacy to make her feel pretty, seen, and worthy. No words…just joy.”

In addition to contributing to the brand’s efforts to empower and inspire children, Davis is joining a growing list of Black women who’ve been honored with Barbies fashioned after them. Through the years, the doll manufacturer has made an effort to help users explore their limitless potential by exposing them to different roles and narratives mirroring the diversity of today’s world. While highlighting various disabilities and body types, Barbie has also spotlighted notable figures in Black culture, including Bessie Coleman, Tina Turner, Madam C.J. Walker, Ida B. Wells, Laverne Cox, Shonda Rhimes, Pat McGrath, and the instantly sold-out Ava DuVernay Barbie.

“For many years, we realized we had an opportunity not only to position Barbie as a role model but to use the brand to create likeness dolls of real women to give girls exposure to real people breaking through glass ceilings and achieving amazing things,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and chief brand officer for Mattel, explained.

Inspired by Davis’ 2018 Golden Globes look, the actress’ doll is styled in a simple, sleek black evening gown with necklaces and a curly afro serving as its main accessories. Like Davis’ doll, the brand’s Black 65th-anniversary Barbie rocks another culturally significant hairstyle – box braids.

Barbie’s 65th Anniversary dolls include one with box braids. (Photo courtesy of Mattel)

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said in a press release. “For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big.”

Though Davis’ doll is not available for purchase, fans of the brand will be able to buy 65th-anniversary Barbies for $60.

