Marcia Fudge to step down, CBC members remember her legacy 

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are reacting to United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge’s retirement announcement.

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, congratulated Fudge in a statement and added that “President Biden’s cabinet is going to have enormous shoes to fill because there is only one Secretary Fudge.”

U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. Fudge announced Monday, March 11, 2024, that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.” (Photo by Jose Luis Magana, AP/File)

President Joe Biden released a statement illustrating that he is thankful for the contributions Fudge made “toward a housing system that works for all Americans.”

“Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” said Biden.

“I wish her well in her next chapter,” he added.

On Monday, Fudge announced that after serving as the HUD secretary for three years, she would be stepping down from her post by March 22.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, the HUD secretary said that she has “done just about everything” she can do for the Biden-Harris administration “as we go into this crazy, silly season of an election.”

Since taking on the position, Fudge has been a changemaker by working to lower the costs of housing, assisting first-time homebuyers, combatting racial discrimination and addressing the detrimental impacts of redlining.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the reported death of Alexei Navalny from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., told theGrio, in a statement that Fudge “steered HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to overcome disparities and harms that have persisted since America’s dawn.”

In a statement obtained by theGrio, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. said that he is “grateful” for Fudge’s leadership.

Jeffries stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fudge used her authority to deliver “120,000 housing vouchers into the hands of Americans facing homelessness, lowered the costs of mortgages for hardworking families and worked to eliminate racial discrimination in the appraisal and homebuying process.”

The 71-year-old attorney and politician began her career as the mayor of Warrensville Heights, a city in Ohio. She was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to serve Ohio’s 11th congressional district from 2008 to 2021. Shortly after serving in Congress for many years, she became the second Black woman to lead HUD.

During her time as a congresswoman, Fudge served as the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, a position currently held by U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

U.S. Representative Steven Horsford (Democrat of Nevada) questions the panel at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on “Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan” on Sept. 29, 2021, in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)

In a statement obtained by theGrio, Horsford said while Fudge served as the CBC chairman, she “was a champion for our most vulnerable communities.”

“[Fudge worked] to address many of the most pressing issues facing our country including immigration, job creation, and combating poverty, among others,” Horsford added.

Jeffries stated that while Fudge served as a member of the U.S House of Representatives, she “fought to protect access to nutritional assistance and was a tenacious advocate for bringing to life the principles of liberty and justice for all.”

Brown described Fudge as a “powerhouse for fairness, justice and opportunity.”

“As the voice of Northeast Ohio in Congress, she was a tireless champion for our community and a national leader on voting rights and racial justice,” said Brown.

Jeffries said in a statement that “Secretary Fudge’s leadership will be deeply missed as she concludes this chapter of her remarkable career in public service.”

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Brown stated that it is an “honor to call Secretary Fudge a friend and a mentor.”

“She set the standard. She is a North Star…wish her nothing but the best in retirement,” said Brown.

At this time, it is unclear who will replace the outgoing HUD secretary.

