NAACP Image Awards: Victoria Monét, ‘The Color Purple’ win early awards

The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards are underway, with acts like Victoria Monét and projects like “The Color Purple” taking home awards during the virtual ceremony.

Victoria Monét attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While the official ceremony will air on Saturday, the NAACP Image Awards are announcing winners all week as part of their three-day show hosted by Khleo Thomas. The winners in recording and literary categories were announced on Monday, March 11, according to Variety, with some of the biggest stars of the genres taking home major awards.

Monét, who has had a breakout year with her debut album “Jaguar II,” earned her first two Image Awards of her career. The “On My Mama” singer won Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. “The Color Purple” also nabbed an award for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. The soundtrack includes performances from the star-studded cast of the film, including Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., and more!

Other winners include Chris Brown — who won for “How We Roll” with Ciara and “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” — and Usher, winning Outstanding Male Artist fresh off his successful Super Bowl performance.

The “55th NAACP Image Awards” will air on March 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Check out the full winners list from night 1 below:

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

“The Journey” – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni