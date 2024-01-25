NAACP Image Awards: Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri and Victoria Monét dominate nominations

The nominations for the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards are here. Actors like Colman Domingo and Ayo Edebiri, music acts like Victoria Monét and Usher, and films like “Origin” and “American Fiction” have earned major noms ahead of the upcoming two-hour ceremony.

Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Leading in nominations for motion pictures this year is Colman Domingo, who is recognized for his work in “Rustin” and “The Color Purple.” Alongside those two films, “American Fiction,” “Origin” and “They Cloned Tyrone” round out the Outstanding Motion Picture category. While glaringly shut out from other major awards, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor earned a nomination for playing Isabel Wilkerson in “Origin,” a performance that has earned her rave reviews.

Similarly, Teyana Taylor earned a nomination for her role in “A Thousand and One,” and Halle Bailey earned three nominations, one for playing Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” another for her turn as Nettie in “The Color Purple” and one for Entertainer of the year. Fresh off Oscar nominations, Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown earn noms here as well for their turns in “American Fiction,” as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers” and Danielle Brooks as Sofia in “The Color Purple.”

Edebiri, who is fresh off Emmy and Golden Globe wins, leads in the television/streaming categories for “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear.” The cast of “Abbott” (Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams) all received nominations as well in the comedy categories. Much of the cast of Shonda’s hit “Bridgerton” prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” also earned nominations, with India Ria Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh and Arsema Thomas appearing on the list.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In the music categories, Usher and Victoria Monét earned the most nominations, with Usher, the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performer, earning five while Monét, the Grammy nominee, earned six. Monét is recognized for her hit song “On My Mama,” her album “Jaguar II,” and Outstanding New Artist, to name a few, while Usher is up for Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Good Good” and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Boyfriend.”

TheGrio’s various programs also appeared on the list, with “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” earning a nomination for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special), “Being Black: The 80’s with Touré” under Outstanding Arts and Entertainment (Podcast) and “theGrio – Did You Know?” recognized for Outstanding Short Form Series (Reality/Nonfiction).

“The past year has been the winningest period in the history of theGrio. It is humbling to receive recognition for the essential information and quality journalism we share with our audience daily, especially when it comes from the prestigious NAACP Image Awards,” said Geraldine Moriba, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer of theGrio.

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, shared in a statement, “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all. The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”

The “55th NAACP Image Awards” will air on March 16, 2024, on BET and CBS. Check out some of the categories below, and head to the official NAACP site for the full list.

Entertainer of the year nominees

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher

Motion picture categories

Outstanding motion picture

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Origin” (NEON)

“Rustin” (Netflix)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Colman Domingo – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jamie Foxx – “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin” (NEON)

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Corey Hawkins – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glynn Turman – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Erika Alexander – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Halle Bailey – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

“UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Delroy Lindo – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Dulé Hill – “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Tone Bell – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Kerry Washington – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Meagan Good – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Roy Wood Jr. – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Tyler Lepley – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Shoniqua Shandai – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding drama series

“Bel–Air” (Peacock)

“Black Cake” (Hulu)

“Found” (NBC)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

“Snowfall” (FX)

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall” (FX)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Idris Elba – “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Jabari Banks – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Jesse L. Martin – “The Irrational” (NBC)

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – “9–1–1” (FOX)

India Ria Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

LaRoyce Hawkins – “Chicago PD” (NBC)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Adjoa Andoh – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Arsema Thomas – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Gail Bean – “Snowfall” (FX)

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Victoria Monét speaks onstage at A Conversation with Victoria Monét with Special Guest D’Mile Moderated by Jimmy Jam at The GRAMMY Museum on Dec. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Outstanding new artist

FLO (Uptown Records / Republic Records)

Jordan Ward (Artium/Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

October London (Death Row Records)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding male artist

Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Jon Batiste (Verve Records)

Usher (Mega/Gamma)

Outstanding female artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

Tems (RCA Records/Since ’93)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

“Impossible” – Pastor Mike, Jr. (Rock City/Black Smoke)

“My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

“The Maverick Way Complete” – Maverick City Music (Insignia & TRIBL Records)

Outstanding international song

“Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“City Boys” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“Me & U” – Tems (RCA Records/Since ’93)

“People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK/5K Records)

“Unavailable” – Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Boyfriend” – Usher (Mega/Gamma)

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion (Hot Girl Productions)

“How We Roll” – Ciara (Beauty Marks Entertainment)

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding album

“Clear 2: Soft Life” – Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records)

“For All The Dogs” – Drake (OVO/Republic Records)

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

