Dolly Parton shares Beyoncé may have covered her classic country hit on ‘Act II’

As Beyoncé’s upcoming album inches closer to its release date, more details about what fans can expect have surfaced.

Beyoncé leaves the Luar fashion show at 154 Scott in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

In a recent interview, country superstar Dolly Parton revealed that her popular single “Jolene” may appear on Beyoncé’s soon-to-be-released country project. Since the announcement of “Act II,” rumors about the details of the album began circulating, including Beyoncé covering Parton’s most famous song.

“Well, I think she has,” Parton told Knox News, People reported. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene,’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Parton continued showering Bey with love and shared how they remained in contact over the years.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton said. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

This is not the first time the country singer publicly supported Beyoncé and her venture into country music with her forthcoming album.

Following the debut of “Texas Hold ‘Em” in February, Parton shared online her excitement for the song that reached the top of the Hot Country chart. Within that same month, Beyoncé also made history as the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s country chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Beyoncé announced in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl that she was releasing new music. Her new singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” were added to streaming platforms immediately after the commercial ended. That same night, she also announced the release date for the second installment of her three-part musical project, “Act II.”

The BeyHive will not have to wait too much longer to hear new music from the recording artist. “Act II” will be available for streaming on Friday, March 29.

