Dolly Parton shows love to Beyoncé on her latest country single: ‘Can’t wait to hear the full album!’

One of country music’s biggest legends praised Beyoncé for releasing her latest single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dolly Parton welcomed the singer into the country music genre with open arms in a recent post on Instagram.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Thursday. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

The country icon’s public support follows the controversy after an Oklahoma country station did not play “Texas Hold ‘Em” after a listener requested it. The Beyhive and other fans of the multi-hyphenate artist flooded the station with calls to play the song after the initial denial.

After receiving massive backlash from fans and online criticisms alluding to “blatant racism,” the station responded, claiming they were unaware of the song’s release at the time. The station has since honored the request of listeners and added the country hit to its airwaves, TODAY reports.

Since the release of “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday. In addition to her history-making chart-topping single, she is the second woman to achieve that Billboard musical feat, The Wrap reports.

Beyoncé announced new music during her guest star appearance in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” immediately became available to music listeners once the advertisement ended.

Beyoncé will debut her highly anticipated and rumored country album on March 29, 2024. It will be the second installment of her three-part “Renaissance” discography.

