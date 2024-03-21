Jordan Emanuel on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ season 2, her first year on reality TV: ‘It’s been a whirlwind’

Jordan Emanuel has had a “whirlwind year.” The reality TV star is gearing up for her second season of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” and theGrio caught up with Emanuel to break down her journey on Bravo so far, what we can expect from this season, and more.

“The wind is winding,” Emanuel quipped. “It’s been an interesting journey because with ‘Winter House,’ I filmed it before ‘Summer House’ had even aired, and so it was like back to back, I have no idea what’s going on in my head.” Emanuel, a breakout star from the first season of “SH:MV,” immediately appeared on another Bravo series “Winter House,” which brings together stars from both “Summer House” shows, “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck” and more.

Jordan Emanuel of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” season 2. (Photo by Kareem Black/Bravo)

With two seasons of reality TV under her belt, Emanuel had a different perspective going into filming season 2 of “SH:MV.” She told us, “I think, you know, when you’re in it and you don’t know what to expect, things feel so much heavier in that moment. I was definitely more chill going into this second season.”

“I also was dealing with, you know, a lot of hair loss and a lot of personal things going on,” she explained. “What everybody was tripping over, I was like, how do we get to a solution and just shut up and get to the solution? What are we doing? It was very much more that speed.”

As Emanuel mentioned, she lets the house, and subsequently the audience, in on her journey with alopecia. “I didn’t go into last summer with any intention of, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to talk about this.’ I think it just naturally came up in a conversation that you’ll see, between Summer, myself and Preston, and then it becomes a different conversation amongst the entire group, which, wasn’t necessarily my choice, but I’m an honest straight shooter, so it came up.”

“I think it just was a natural part of what I was going through,” she added. “And of course, I’m going to share what I’m going through with my friends. And so it came up in that way.”

From the second Bravo released the trailer for the season, Emanuel received love from the viewers online, many seeing themselves in her journey with hair loss, something that surprised the reality star. “I definitely was surprised by the outpour of people relating to that, who are going through something similar or know someone who’s going through something similar … people who just felt not so alone in the journey. I don’t think I expected that. I don’t know that I knew what to expect, but yeah, it certainly surprised me.”

As for the upcoming season, Emanuel is most excited for viewers to get to know her and her castmates more. “I’m excited for viewers to see us have a little bit more parties and more fun and let loose as a collective,” she teased. “I think we have a lot of great theme parties and a lot of great events.”

Season 2 premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

