‘Interview with the Vampire’ returns with season 2 trailer

The long wait is over for “Interview with the Vampire” fans. The critically acclaimed adaptation of the beloved Anne Rice novel returns for a second season this spring, and AMC just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming episodes.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in “Interview with the Vampire,” season 1, episode 3. (Photo by Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

The AMC series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, the legendary protagonist of Rice’s novel and the subsequent ’90s film adaptation. While the series adheres closely to the source material, its minor tweaks have been embraced by fans and critics alike, as it shifts the story ever so slightly, making Du Lac an affluent Black queer man in early 1900s New Orleans. Along with the iconic characters Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (played by Bailey Bass in season 1 and Delainey Hayles in the upcoming season), the series is a hypnotic and thrilling horror drama series.

Per the official season 2 synopsis, “the interview continues.” It reads, “In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.”

Recommended Stories

“It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman),” the synopsis adds. “Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Anderson opened up to us last year about his connection to the source material, saying, “I read the first two books and I think Anne Rice’s way of talking about these characters are so human. It’s very, very deeply felt … it’s all about the sensations of being a human that struggles with themselves or asks questions about themselves and their footprint about the world around them.”

Season 2 of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” premieres May 12, 2024.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.