Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak out in support of Kate Middleton

They may be currently estranged from Prince William and his family, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing public support for Kate Middleton amid the reveal of her cancer diagnosis.

Despite reportedly learning of her diagnosis from the media, like the rest of the public, the couple has reached out and expressed their concern and support, both publicly and, according to People magazine, privately.

In a statement to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family.”

They added that they “hope [Kate and the family] are able to do so privately and in peace.”

After widespread speculation from the public and the media, in a video message released Friday, Middleton revealed she had stepped out of the public eye in recent months to grapple with a cancer diagnosis following abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales explained that she is in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy and that, in addition to recovering from surgery, she and Prince William had taken the time to explain things to their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before making a public announcement.

The fallout and ongoing estrangement between Prince Harry and his brother, which he revealed in his memoir “Spare,” has been widely documented since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020.

Accordingly, a source told People that the Sussexes were “left out of any details regarding Kate’s diagnosis.” The source added, “There is clearly no trust.”

Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams told Time magazine, “It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news. The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months, and trust has completely broken down.”

However, there is now speculation that Princess Kate’s diagnosis could be a situation that brings the family back together.

Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News, “There has been some text messages, some exchanges, and the fact that has happened shows that there could now be maybe a thawing and a bit of an olive branch between the two families.”

A health emergency has brought the fractured family together already once this year. In February, Prince Harry flew to the U.K. upon learning of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. Even though he was in his father’s company for less than an hour before he flew back to Los Angeles, it was the first time he had seen him since his coronation in May 2023.

