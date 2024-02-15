Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘royal’ from their relaunched website, adopt new surname for their children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just revamped their website.

The sleek new site features a navy-and-cream color scheme. The homepage includes the picture Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, used for last year’s Christmas card, a shot of the pair smiling and clapping during the Invictus Games closing ceremony. The words “The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” overlay the photo along with Meghan’s coat of arms, which includes Prince Harry’s crest.

While the site still largely functions as a landing page for the couple’s Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions and a place for them to update the public on their philanthropic and social advocacy work, something was noticeably different — the word “royal” has been dropped from the streamlined site’s domain.

Prince Harry and Markle’s website is now “Sussex.com.” The original domain, “SussexRoyal.com,” redirects to the new site. The change also reflects another major development for the couple and their young children, as People magazine reports they now use Sussex as their offspring’s surname. While a departure from the royal family surname “Mountbatten-Windsor” that appeared on the birth certificates of son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, the change is in keeping with a longstanding royal tradition in which titles are adopted as surnames. Notably, Harry and his older brother William informally used the surname Wales when their father Charles was the Prince of Wales.

Neither Prince Harry nor Markle have commented publicly on the new website or name change, but the timing of the launch — the same week Markle’s new podcast deal with Lemondada Media was announced — has led some to believe the rebrandings are related.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement on the new website.

The Gracie Award-winning podcast host added, “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works.”

With the podcast deal announcement, of which not many more details have been shared, Markle also released a new portrait lensed by longtime favorite collaborator and friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

Harriman and Markle go way back. The photographer has been there for some major moments in the Duchess’ life, including family events, Markle’s second pregnancy announcement in 2021, the Invictus Games and the One Young World Summit. Fans of the couple may even recall that Harriman appeared in the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

In the days since the release, Prince Harry and Markle have been busy in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s “One Year to Go” celebrations. According to their website, during the three-day-long trip, the pair will get to meet competitors from around the world participating in the training camp. They have also enjoyed a reception with First Nation artists who developed the logo for the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. This collaboration marks the first time all four First Nations of Canada have come together to develop a piece of art, the Duke and Duchess’ website reports.

“The couple recognizes the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality,” the statement reads.

