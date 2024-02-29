Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Black History Month by continuing to ‘learn’ and ‘uplift’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Black History Month by taking in some vital scenes from the past.

According to a new post on the Archewell Foundation’s website, Markle and Prince Harry paid the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles a recent visit for the “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibit.

“During Black History Month, The Archewell Foundation continued to celebrate the many Black leaders and changemakers who have made a significant global impact on policy, culture, and society,” the post began.

The exhibition, which included over 150 photographs taken during various civil rights movements in America during the 1960s by nine photographers who “lived” among the movements, ran from Oct. 19 through Feb. 25.

“We were reminded once again of the enduring spirit of those who fought tirelessly for justice and equality and of the profound impact that individuals can have in shaping a more equitable and inclusive future,” the post continued.

In addition to a few shots from the exhibit, the update included a banner image of Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, and other civil rights activists making their historic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery on March 21, 1965.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded the post by vowing to continue to “listen, learn, and uplift” and invited others to join them. To kickstart those efforts and public engagement, they also offered a handful of recommendations for “additional spaces” throughout the country.

Among others, the list of recommendations includes the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., The Coretta Scott King Rose Gallery, which is virtual, and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

This update is par for the course for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who, since formally leaving the Royal Family in 2020, have been candid in voicing their support of the Black community. Shortly after launching the Archewell Foundation in October 2020, Prince Harry opened up about his “awakening” to the realities of structural racism.

“I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. and also globally as well. I thought I did, but I didn’t,” he said during an interview with the Evening Standard. “…[W]e as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a Black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people,” he continued. “It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame. I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning.”

