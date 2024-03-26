Karen Pittman to exit ‘And Just Like That’ after two seasons

Karen Pittman is saying goodbye to the world of Carrie Bradshaw.

The 37-year-old actress is leaving the cast of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That” ahead of Season Three. Pittman starred as Dr. Nya Wallace, a college professor at Columbia Law School, on the “Sex and the City” revival series, where her character navigated a breakup and her newfound freedom as a single woman.

HBO Max announced the news in a statement to Variety.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That,’” a Max spokesperson told the publication. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.”

The statement to Variety went on to say that “we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That.’ Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Pittman’s other acting commitments include her lead role on “The Morning Show,” where she stars in the Apple TV+ series as television producer Mia Jordan, and her upcoming role in Netflix’s “Forever,” a Mara Brock Akil adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel.

Pittman has yet to comment on her departure from “And Just Like That,” but fans were quick to react to the news on social media, calling out HBO Max for underutilizing the actress.

“Her character deserved so much more than how she was so lazily approached,” one fan wrote on X (Twitter). “I hope to see Karen Pittman on a show where she can really shine. — #AndJustLikeThat has at least THREE characters they forced in the show just to try to fill Samantha’s place and it still fell short.”

“I hope that Karen Pittman’s exit from And Just Like That means that she’s booked and busy,” another fan wrote. “What a talented actress.”

“This is a true loss. But, tbh, they weren’t fully actualizing her character anyway. #andjustlikethat,” a fan commented on X.

Pittman’s departure from “And Just Like That” follows actor Sara Ramírez’s exit from the series. The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum announced in February that she would not be returning to the show, Variety reported.

