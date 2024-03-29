LeBron James shares the ‘anxiety’ of watching son Bronny on the court

It’s hard for parents to see their kids grow up — and for LeBron James, it’s hard to watch his son potentially follow in his NBA footsteps. In a recent episode of his podcast “Mind the Game,” James opened up about his courtside experience watching his son Bronny play.

“It’s hard,” he told his co-host, JJ Redick. “I get more anxiety, and I sweat more watching college basketball — especially my son now — than I’ve ever done in my life.”

Currently playing college basketball at the University of Southern California, Bronny, 19, is working to build a name for himself on the court beyond his father’s tremendous legacy. During his first season at USC, the college basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest due to an existing heart defect. Now back on the court, Bronny faces a big decision this summer: enter the NBA draft or play another year at the collegiate level.

Throughout Bronny’s journey, James has been supportive, allowing his son to make his own decisions.

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid,” James told ESPN in February. “We’re going to go through the whole process … We’re going to weigh all options, and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

While the father and NBA legend is giving his son autonomy, he is still protective when it comes to public scrutiny. For instance, when Bronny was not included in the 2024 NBA mock draft, James clapped back at the social media commentary in a now-deleted tweet, writing, per People magazine:

“Can y’all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball? The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know, he doesn’t care what a mock draft says; he just works! Earned Not Given!”

