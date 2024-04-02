Beyoncé surprises fans, says Stevie Wonder played harmonica on ‘Jolene’ at iHeartRadio Awards

Beyoncé’s got more than a few surprises up her sleeve!

The singer, 42, revealed that Stevie Wonder was a featured artist on her newest album, “Cowboy Carter,” during her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Beyoncé shared that Wonder, who presented her with the Innovator Award, played the harmonica on her song “Jolene,” a cover of Dolly Parton’s 1973 single.

“Thank you so much Stevie, I love you. I love you and I honor you,” she said during her speech. “I want to thank you for making a way for all of us. I’m honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you.”

To which, Wonder responded, “I want to thank you for motivating the world to be a better place.”

Beyoncé then added, “And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene.’”

Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” features adapted lyrics, warning the woman in question not to mess with her man, as opposed to “begging” her as featured in Parton’s version. The song is just one of many innovative tracks on the “Cowboy Carter” album, which was released on Friday, March 29.

Beyoncé spoke about her approach to innovation while accepting her award.

“Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy,” she said. “Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

“So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions,” she continued. “I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits.”

The singer thanked her husband Jay-Z and her three children, daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, and son Sir, before acknowledging the Black singers and music icons who came before her.

“Thank you to Rosetta Tharpe. Miss Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and so many more who defied any label placed upon them. Thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow.”

