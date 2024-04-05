Octavia Spencer, Ariana DeBose to star in ‘Tow’

Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose have joined “Tow,” a new film currently in production.

Octavia Spencer attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Credit: Photo byMatt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

According to Deadline, the two Academy Award winners are joining a star-studded cast including Rose Byrne, Dominic Sessa and Demi Lovato. The film “charts the true story of Amanda Ogle, a homeless Seattle woman who fought her way out of tow-company hell to reclaim her life and the car that held it all together after receiving a tow bill for $21,634,” per the outlet.

Byrne stars as Ogle in the upcoming project. Ogle is an executive producer on the film, which features an original screenplay by Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, and Annie Weisman. Stephanie Laing serves as director.

Laing told Deadline, “Amanda is a true champion and I’m thrilled to help bring her story of tenacity and perseverance to audiences, especially alongside my friends and collaborators Rose and Annie. Rose is the perfect artist to bring Amanda’s story to life.”

Spencer is fresh off the third season of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told,” and is known for her roles in “Hidden Figures,” “The Shape of Water” and of course, her Academy Award-winning turn in “The Help.” As theGrio previously reported, Spencer earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, saying at the time, “grateful does not begin to describe how I feel about this honor.”

DeBose, a star of the stage and screen, had her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story,” which earned her Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. Since her win, DeBose starred in Disney’s “Wish,” hosted the Tony Awards twice and is set to star in the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” film.

