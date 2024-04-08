‘Cowboy Carter’ singers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer reunite at CMT Music Awards

Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer made a major splash together at the CMT Music Awards. The singers, all featured on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album, presented at the music awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Singers (from left) Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer speak onstage April 7 during the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) Credit: Photo byRick Kern / Getty Images for CMT

As theGrio previously reported, the four singers are featured on Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter.” Singing on Queen Bey’s cover of the hit Beatles song “Blackbird,” they harmonize and join Beyoncé on the album’s second track. The track is a standout on the album and helped raise the profiles of the four Black female country singers.

Adell opened up to Billboard on the red carpet, sharing her excitement and pride about her addition to the record. “It feels incredible,” she told the outlet’s Tetris Kelly. “Congratulations to Bey, she’s worked so hard — especially just… Act I, now we’re Act II and I can’t wait for Act III. I’m just starting out and it feels pretty amazing to have one of my… not even one of my, my favorite artist on the planet know my name, put me on this album and now it’s debuted at No. 1. It’s very special.”

Roberts also opened up about joining Beyoncé for her country album, saying, “I’m just grateful that Beyoncé allowed us to be part of her dream and her project. This is phenomenal, I can’t even describe how excited and happy I am.”

The singers revealed that all four of the “Blackbiird” singers got tattoos to mark the collaboration. “We all did it in our own style kind of how we wanted to,” Adell told Billboard. “We just felt like this is a really big moment and something to commemorate the experience of being able to work together with someone that we all look up to very much.”

Recommended Stories

With “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to have a No. 1 country album on Billboard charts, as we previously reported. In addition to Adell, Kennedy, Roberts and Spencer, “Cowboy Carter” features appearances from country music legends Linda Martell, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton and contemporary singers like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.