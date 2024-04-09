A Detroit-area officer who punched Jaquwan Smith after an arrest pleads guilty

Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail in June.

Apr 9, 2024
Footage from video captured now-former Warren Police officer Matthew Rodriguez (right) punching Jaquwan Smith (left), a man under arrest, in the city jail's fingerprinting area, then slamming his head against the floor and pushing him into a cell. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Detroit Free Press)

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation.

Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail in June. He also admitted that he made false statements about the incident.

Jaquwan Smith “was not physically resisting arrest or attempting to escape,” Rodriguez’ plea agreement states.

Rodriguez was fired by the Warren police department, which released video of the incident in the summer. William Dwyer, who was police commissioner at the time, said, “This is not what we do.”

Rodriguez’s “actions in this case were shocking and flagrantly violate the standards of conduct we expect of all sworn law enforcement officers,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Monday.

He will return to court for his sentence Aug. 20. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.

