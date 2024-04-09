From Dream to Screen: A first look at new series ‘Let’s Talk’

On this episode of “HBCU First LOOK: Let’s Talk,” we are previewing this fall’s inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival, which will be held from Nov. 18-24 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The home of the Bison, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is set to provide enlightening and enriching workshops to film students that will provide groundbreaking insight into the entertainment industry.

In this session, “From Dream to Screen,” we take a deep dive into the realms of financing and distributing your work from A to Z. Moderated by film multi-hyphenate Lewis T. Powell, the conversation contains “The Reading” writer and producer Courtney Glaude; HBCUGo.TV president and co-founder Curtis Symonds and media mogul BK Fulton, a film financier. Let’s talk about how to finance a film and get it to the big screen!