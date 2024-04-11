John Amos proceeds with documentary after LAPD ends elder abuse investigation: ‘It will shed light on the real truth’

Following the closed case of elder abuse, “Good Times” actor John Amos plans to move forward with the production of his new film.

Actor John Amos, shown at the 2007 TV Land Awards, is moving forward with a documentary. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I am even more determined to complete production on the documentary film that my son and I are producing,” Amos told People. “It will shed light on the real truth as to the motives of those who have painted a false narrative about me. I am John Amos, and quite frankly, this mess is bringing out James Evans to stay.”

The Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into elder abuse allegations made by Amos’ daughter, Shannon. She claimed that her brother, Kelly “K.C.,” was not properly meeting their father’s health-care needs.

Shannon shared her frustrations with the police department’s decision Monday to close the case due to lack of evidence.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the LAPD on my father’s case, I am disappointed with their conclusion since no one from my family has seen or spoken to my father since July 2023, when K.C. Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster removed him from a medical facility against doctors’ orders,” she said in a statement. “We continue to receive outreach from care providers, medical professionals, and others with evidence that raises concerns over his well-being and whether he is receiving the care his health requires.”

Amos denied Shannon’s initial allegations of being a victim of elder abuse in June 2023. His daughter soon filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and started a GoFundMe campaign to raise “care expenses” for her father. At her father’s request, Shannon removed the page that raised more than $13,000 at the time.

In March, the 84-year-old actor denied new allegations of neglect made by his daughter. He regarded Shannon’s claims as “false and unmerited” and described K.C. as “a caring, thoughtful human being who respects me.”

Amos and his son, a filmmaker, are collaborating on the “Roots” actor’s forthcoming docuseries, which will focus on his life and the longevity of his five-decade acting career.

“The real truth will come out soon, and you will hear it from me,” Amos continued. “Believe it.”

Amos has been a force in film and TV throughout his lifetime. His lengthy acting résumé includes roles in “Two and a Half Men,” “Coming to America,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and other projects.