Ice Spice will make big-screen debut alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee thriller 

It looks like Ice Spice can add “actress” to her résumé thanks to a new gig. The rapper will make her big-screen debut in a new film from Spike Lee. “High and Low” is an English-language, reinterpretation of the crime thriller from Akira Kurosawa.

Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Apple Original Films announced production on the Lee and Alan Fox co-written project with a social media post featuring Ice Spice and Denzel Washington earlier this week. According to Variety, the film from Apple Original Films and A24 is based on Kurosawa’s 1963 movie starring Toshiro Mifune, based on the novel “King’s Ransom” by Ed McBain about a businessman’s ruin following a ransom payment to kidnappers. It will have a theatrical release before being made available on AppleTV+.

Ice Spice has already begun filming for the flick that marks her first foray into the acting world. If her music career is any indication, she’s poised to make a big splash.

She has already snagged four Grammy nominations this year including a nod for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song, even though she has yet to release her first full-length album, “Y2K,” which is due out later this year.

While her music career kicked off with collaborations with big names in music like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, it seems her Hollywood journey is following a similar trajectory. We can’t wait to see what kind of energy the “Munch” rapper will bring to the big screen.

Recommended Stories

“High and Low” marks the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington. The duo haven’t teamed up since 2006’s “Inside Man.” They previously worked together on “Mo’ Better Blues,” “He Got Game,” and “Malcolm X.”

It’s also a reunion for Washington and producer, Todd Black, who worked together on “Fences,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Equalizer” films.