‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Season 2 trailer teases glamour and drama

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” is back with more. The newest installment of the beloved “Real Housewives” franchise will return to Bravo in June, with Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and more reappearing on our screens.

Season Two of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” features Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Medani, and Taleen Marie. (Photo by: Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Bravo’s teaser for the season dives back into the lavish, fashionable and yes, dramatic lives of these cast members. Ayan, the series breakout star, returns launching her new cosmetic line, Ayan Beauty, while also developing an unlikely friendship with Caroline Stanbury.

“Dubai is hot, but I come in hotter,” Ayan says in an interview in the clip, before she says to someone in an argument, “Say how you feel to somebody’s face!” As the official synopsis teases, “when alliances shift, the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust.”

Ayan, Brooks and Milan are rejoined by their Season One co-stars Stanbury and Sara Al Madani, and a new addition, Taleen Marie. As Stanbury and Ayan (who spent their first season at odds) get closer this season, it seems to cause some tension within the group. “Ayan is jumping on this bandwagon, the only wagons I ride are G,” Milan says in the trailer.

As theGrio previously reported, “Dubai” marks the first official international installment of the “Real Housewives” franchise. First announced in 2021, executive producer Andy Cohen said at the time that he “couldn’t be more excited” to produce the “Housewives” series “in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The second season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, before moving to its regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream on Peacock the following day.