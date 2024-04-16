Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Queen Latifah to headline concerts heralding the BET Experience

The BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring seminars on fashion, health, food and financial empowerment.

Apr 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi BQueen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts to celebrate the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards.

BET announced Monday the star-studded lineup of the concert series, which makes a return after a five-year hiatus. It was canceled ahead of its 2020 event due to the coronavirus.

In this image released on October 10, 2023, Sexyy Red performs onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The BET Awards will take place June 30.

Cardi B, Gunna, Davido and Sexyy Red will perform June 28 at Crypto.com Arena. The Roots, Common, Latifah and Jungle Brothers are expected to hit the stage June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl.

More performers will be announced on a later date.

