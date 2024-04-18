Watch: Chicago Beyond supports Black maternal health

An organization in Chicago is looking to save the lives of Black mothers.

Apr 18, 2024
Black Maternal Health Week shines a light on the realities and disparities Black expectant mothers often face within the health care system. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely than white women to die after delivery, making Black maternal health a serious concern. Birth equity is only one of the many issues Chicago Beyond is dedicated to addressing. The group is committed to eliminating racial inequities, and supports the only Black-owned birthing facility in the state of Illinois. Liz Dozier, the CEO and creator of Chicago Beyond, is on the show to tell us more.

Learn more about Black maternal health from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio cable channel.

