Watch: Chicago Beyond supports Black maternal health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely than white women to die after delivery, making Black maternal health a serious concern. Birth equity is only one of the many issues Chicago Beyond is dedicated to addressing. The group is committed to eliminating racial inequities, and supports the only Black-owned birthing facility in the state of Illinois. Liz Dozier, the CEO and creator of Chicago Beyond, is on the show to tell us more.

Recommended Stories

Learn more about Black maternal health from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio cable channel.