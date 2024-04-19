Tribeca Festival TV lineup includes ‘Hollywood Black’ with Issa Rae, Serena Williams docuseries

This year’s Tribeca Festival is around the corner! The esteemed annual New York City-set film festival is returning in June, and its just-released “TV and Now” lineup features exciting new television projects starring Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and others, as well as a series centering on the life and career of Serena Williams.

The Tribeca Festival announced this year’s “TV and Now” assortment of shows on Thursday, showcasing what officials deem are “highly anticipated world premieres of new and returning programs from networks and streamers at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, including Apple TV+, AMC, HBO, Hulu, Paramount+, and more.” With series premieres and two first looks at “returning classics,” the fest’s lineup is certainly not one to miss.

One of the biggest titles, “Hollywood Black,” comes from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien, its executive producer. The series is described as “an examination of the Black experience in Hollywood” with notables like Rae and Waithe, plus directors Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay make appearances.

ESPN’s docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” is another major title set for the fest, a show they call “a masterclass in professional sports excellence, exploring the most pivotal and intimate moments of Serena Williams’ life and career.”

“The episodic realm is rich in phenomenal storytelling, and Tribeca’s 2024 TV and NOW program delivers the very best of narrative and documentary series,” says Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz. “Audiences can look forward to diving into the testimonies of brilliant visionaries like Serena Williams, Melissa Etheridge and the original subjects of the Stanford Prison Experiment, all of whom will be joining us at the Festival to present their stories.”

“We’re also thrilled to present international adaptations of beloved books from award-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo,” she continued, “with ‘Mr. Loverman’ and the farewell season premiere of Elena Ferrante’s stunning ‘My Brilliant Friend.’”

Tribeca Festival 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 16 in New York City.