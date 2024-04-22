51st Daytime Emmy nominations include a wide variety of Black hosts and TV shows
Competitors in the Daytime Talk series category include Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and Robin Roberts, while Oprah Winfrey is nominated in the Arts and Popular Culture category.
The 51st annual Daytime Emmy nominations are here!
On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced details of the awards ceremony, which honors the best “work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs.”
The Daytime Talk series category is stacked with some of the biggest shows in the genre, with “The View,” “Tamron Hall,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and “Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” all getting nominations.
In the Legal/Courtroom Program category, hits like “Justice For The People with Judge Milian,” “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake,” “Hot Bench” and others all earned nods. Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio.com, produces “Justice For The People with Judge Milian” and “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake.”
The Arts and Popular Culture Program category celebrates Oprah Winfrey‘s “Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey,” in which the media mogul takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2023 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Programs like “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” (NBC) and “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix) were recognized under the Educational and Informational category.
The Daytime Emmys will be presented live at 8 p.m. EDT on June 7 in Los Angeles and air on CBS (delayed in the Pacific time zone). The show will also be available via livestream and on-demand from Paramount+.
Check out this year’s nominations in the main Daytime Emmy categories, below,; the complete list is here.
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of our Lives
Peacock
General Hospital
ABC
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
The Young and the Restless
CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
The View
ABC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Extra
Syndicated
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Syndicated
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated
The People’s Court
Syndicated
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
Street Somm
Tastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network
Hack My Home
Netflix
Martha Gardens
Roku
Windy City Rehab
HGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
George to the Rescue
NBC
Growing Floret
Magnolia Network
Homegrown
Magnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
NBC
Ireland Made with Love
PBS
Leveling Lincoln
PBS
What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill
Unexpected
Hulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
LinkedIn News
The Dads
Netflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix