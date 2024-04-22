51st Daytime Emmy nominations include a wide variety of Black hosts and TV shows

Competitors in the Daytime Talk series category include Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and Robin Roberts, while Oprah Winfrey is nominated in the Arts and Popular Culture category.

Apr 22, 2024
Emmy Award trophies wait to be handed to winners at a past Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage)

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy nominations are here!

On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced details of the awards ceremony, which honors the best “work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs.”

The Daytime Talk series category is stacked with some of the biggest shows in the genre, with “The View,” “Tamron Hall,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and “Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” all getting nominations.

In the Legal/Courtroom Program category, hits like “Justice For The People with Judge Milian,” “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake,” “Hot Bench” and others all earned nods. Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio.com, produces “Justice For The People with Judge Milian” and “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake.”

The Arts and Popular Culture Program category celebrates Oprah Winfrey‘s “Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey,” in which the media mogul takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2023 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Programs like “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” (NBC) and “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix) were recognized under the Educational and Informational category.

The Daytime Emmys will be presented live at 8 p.m. EDT on June 7 in Los Angeles and air on CBS (delayed in the Pacific time zone). The show will also be available via livestream and on-demand from Paramount+.

Check out this year’s nominations in the main Daytime Emmy categories, below,; the complete list is here.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay
Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

General Hospital
ABC

Neighbours
Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless
CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Tamron Hall
Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+

The View
ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood
Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated

Extra
Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network

Family Dinner
Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max

Hot Bench
Syndicated

Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated

The People’s Court
Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

How the low price of fast-fashion items can have high costs on the environment and shoppers’ wallets

Video

Watch: How is Blounts & Moore breaking the cannabis industry’s stigma?

Books

Cheslie Kryst’s mother details daughter’s mental health struggles in memoir: ‘You have to accept what was’

Entertainment

Zendaya on accepting ‘Challengers’ role: ‘It scared the s**t out of me’

Television

51st Daytime Emmy nominations include a wide variety of Black hosts and TV shows

Television

‘Bridgerton’ star Golda Rosheuvel gets emotional over special message from Shonda Rhimes

Video

Watch: How Blounts & Moore conquered the biggest hurdle in the cannabis industry

Books

Despite having ‘stumbled and fallen,’ Tiffany Haddish says she has ‘learned how to walk’

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

Street Somm
Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network

Hack My Home
Netflix

Martha Gardens
Roku

Windy City Rehab
HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars
Max

George to the Rescue
NBC

Growing Floret
Magnolia Network

Homegrown
Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS

Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
NBC

Ireland Made with Love
PBS

Leveling Lincoln
PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill

Unexpected
Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst
LinkedIn News

The Dads
Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

SHARE THIS ARTICLE