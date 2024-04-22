51st Daytime Emmy nominations include a wide variety of Black hosts and TV shows

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy nominations are here!

On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced details of the awards ceremony, which honors the best “work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs.”

The Daytime Talk series category is stacked with some of the biggest shows in the genre, with “The View,” “Tamron Hall,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and “Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” all getting nominations.

In the Legal/Courtroom Program category, hits like “Justice For The People with Judge Milian,” “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake,” “Hot Bench” and others all earned nods. Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio.com, produces “Justice For The People with Judge Milian” and “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake.”

The Arts and Popular Culture Program category celebrates Oprah Winfrey‘s “Oprah and ‘The Color Purple’ Journey,” in which the media mogul takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2023 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Programs like “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” (NBC) and “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix) were recognized under the Educational and Informational category.

The Daytime Emmys will be presented live at 8 p.m. EDT on June 7 in Los Angeles and air on CBS (delayed in the Pacific time zone). The show will also be available via livestream and on-demand from Paramount+.



Check out this year’s nominations in the main Daytime Emmy categories, below,; the complete list is here.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Extra

Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Syndicated

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

Syndicated

The People’s Court

Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

Street Somm

Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Magnolia Network

Hack My Home

Netflix

Martha Gardens

Roku

Windy City Rehab

HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

George to the Rescue

NBC

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network

Homegrown

Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward

NBC

Ireland Made with Love

PBS

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild

National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

SpringHill

Unexpected

Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

The Dads

Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix