Thandiwe Newton joins season 2 cast of the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member of “Wednesday,” though Netflix has not released details about the character she will portray.

Thandiwe Newton is joining the cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Above, the actress attends the “God’s Country” premiere in 2022 during the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

According to Variety, which said it got news this week of her addition to the show’s upcoming season, Newton will act alongside Steve Buscemi, who was previously reported to join the cast of season 2.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment on her addition.

Newton has an extensive acting portfolio but is best known for her role in the HBO series “Westworld,” for which she received three Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. In 2018, she won the award for her portrayal of Maeve Millay. The actress has also appeared in “Mission: Impossible II,” “Big Mouth,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Crash” and other projects.

Recommended Stories

“Wednesday” gained immense popularity after its release in 2022. As a spin-off from “The Addams Family,” the series follows the adventures and exploits of teen Wednesday Addams, who enrolls at Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her previous high school. While at her new school, Wednesday develops psychic powers and becomes involved in a murder mystery that leads her to uncover secrets about her new school and her parents’ past.

The show stars Jenna Ortega, Joy Sunday, Sophia Nomvete, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Fred Armisen and others. “Wednesday” became a megahit for Netflix, ranking as one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform. It also received high praise with its four Emmy wins out of 12 nominations.

The second season was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but production is expected to begin again this month.