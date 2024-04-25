5 things to watch this weekend

Whether you’re looking for family fun or a frightening Friday night, here’s plenty to see on screens big and small.

Zendaya attends the “Challengers” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Challengers

Zendaya stars in this flick from director Luca Guadagnino as Tashi, a former tennis star who finds herself in a long-standing love triangle with her husband and her ex. Be prepared to see the actress flex muscles we haven’t seen her use in this unexpected, thoroughly entertaining tale.

Knuckles

If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, Paramount + has you covered with “Knuckles,” the latest in the “Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog.” The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Them: The Scare

The second season of the anthology series created by Little Marvin features a new, all-star cast, including Luke James and Pam Grier, as well as one familiar favorite, Deborah Ayorinde. Set in Los Angeles in 1991, this installment is full of frightening moments and killer performances.

Breathe

This star-studded, heart-pounding, thriller is set in a future when Earth has become uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen. Maya (Jennifer Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Quvenzhané Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state-of-the-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker. But these visitors are not who they claim to be resulting in mother and daughter fighting for survival.

Diarra From Detroit

If you haven’t had a chance to give this new series from BET+ a try, now is the perfect time to get into it. The dark comedy created by its star, Diarra Kilpatrick, follows a school teacher navigating divorce who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound guy. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole.