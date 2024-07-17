Stepping into wellness: How much can walking really improve your health? 

In an era where wellness is as much a fashion statement as it is a lifestyle, a new trend is strutting down sidewalks and social media timelines alike: the “hot girl walk.” This viral sensation, coupled with the long-established goal of clocking 10,000 steps a day, is transforming the way many think about fitness.

Once considered a mundane or even perfunctory activity, walking has recently been rebranded and revitalized by influencers and health gurus alike, bringing a refreshing simplicity to our fitness routines. But beyond the stylish Instagram stories and TikTok testimonials lies a profound truth: Walking is not just an activity; it’s a celebration of self-care and empowerment. But how much really makes an impact? TheGrio delves into the allure of the “Hot Girl Walk,” the science behind the step-counting phenomenon, and how this timeless, gentle yet powerful exercise can elevate our physical and mental well-being.

Its benefits on your physical health are endless

Though walking seems like an “easy” exercise, the low-impact movement can have an incredible impact on a person’s physical health. While most people on social media rave about the weight loss benefits of waking up, experts note how the activity does much more than just help shed extra pounds. Walking can improve:

Walking, especially brisk walking, increases your heart rate, which improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure. Blood sugar. According to the American Diabetes Association, walking can help reduce blood glucose levels and the body’s response to insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Association, walking can help reduce blood glucose levels and the body’s response to insulin. Joint pain. A Harvard University study found walking five to six miles a week can reduce the risk of developing arthritis and reduce arthritis-related pain. Since the exercise strengthens the muscles around joints like the knees and hips, walking actually protects the areas of the body most susceptible to arthritis.

A Harvard University study found walking five to six miles a week can reduce the risk of developing arthritis and reduce arthritis-related pain. Since the exercise strengthens the muscles around joints like the knees and hips, walking actually protects the areas of the body most susceptible to arthritis. Back pain . A recent study found walking for 30 minutes five times a week can reduce recurring back pain and can be considered a method of managing pain in that area.

. A recent study found walking for 30 minutes five times a week can reduce recurring back pain and can be considered a method of managing pain in that area. Immune system. Brisk walking can help protect your body from catching a cold, flu, or any other pesky germs floating around. According to experts, a steady pace increases the circulation of white blood cells, which produce antibodies that help the body fight toxins, bacteria, and viruses.

It’s accessible

Unlike other workout fads, walking is an affordable and accessible way to care for one’s physical health. Whether you choose to do it outside, on a treadmill or walking pad, or follow one of the many walking-at-home workout videos on YouTube, your body will feel the benefits of walking.

It can improve your mental health

Walking is like a two-for-one special for your physical and mental health. In addition to improving your cardiovascular health, walking can boost your emotional well-being. Over the last year, social media has been raving about “hot girl walks.” Despite the trend’s seemingly vain moniker, the concept encourages people to not only go out and walk regularly but also use that time to meditate.

“The Hot Girl Walk is a four-mile outdoor walk where you can only think about three things: things you’re grateful for, your goals and how you want to achieve them, and how hot you are,” Mia Lind, one of the content creators who popularized the trend, told CNN.

Similarly, the American Psychological Association reports that even moderate amounts of walking can reduce the risk of depression among adults. Whether you’re overwhelmed, frustrated, or upset, dedicating just 10 minutes to walking can help regulate your emotions. While it may not cure all your problems, taking a moment for yourself to move your body releases endorphins, commonly known as one of the body’s “feel-good” hormones, which help reduce stress and improve mood.

It doesn’t matter how many steps you take as long as you’re moving

Though social media is hyperfocused on the power of hitting 10,000 steps a day, medical professionals are more focused on the movement itself than the number of steps taken. A study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that even people taking 2,500 to 2,700 steps daily gain the health benefits of walking. However, for those looking to fight cardiovascular disease, the “magic number” of steps is approximately 7,000.

Other research has found that the optimum number of daily steps correlates to an individual’s age. Scientific American reports that people under 60 should aim to walk 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day for the best health results, while people over 60 should aim for 6,000 to 8,000 steps.

“We basically relate energy expenditure to health outcomes. The older you are, the less efficient you are with your steps,” William Kraus, a physician and scientist at Duke University, told the publication, explaining the step count guidelines. “Per step, older people expend more energy [so they need fewer steps to reach the same goal].”

Ultimately, whether you’re reaching 10,000 steps or 1,000 steps, the most important thing is that you’re moving your body. And, as with any healthy habit, the more you do it, the more the benefits — and likely, your step count — will grow.