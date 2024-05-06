Gabrielle Union is archiving her Met Gala looks and more for daughter Kaavia James

While many of us are looking forward to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, at least one of the event’s regulars is looking back. As repeat gala attendee Gabrielle Union recently told People magazine, she’s archiving some of her most memorable moments on the red carpet to later share with her five-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, starting the collection with the gown she wore to her very first Met Gala.

“So I have a storage that’s just full of things that I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be able to tell this story or how I felt wearing this,” Union explained. “So it started with me putting in this beautiful display case my first Met ball outfit.”

The idea was seemingly inspired by The Met’s Costume Institute — the beneficiary of the annual fundraising gala, and the home of more than 33,000 archival fashion artifacts.

“I was also in the museum and then I realized maybe I don’t have to display it in my home, but I can put it in a temperature-controlled space that preserves the material and the memories. So even if [Kaavia] never wants to wear any of it, she will have this little bit of her mom and the stories that go with it.”

Of course, Kaavia has already proven to be a little fashion plate, including her own 2022 collaborative collection with children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack. As previously reported by theGrio, proud mom Union noticed her toddler had an interest in fashion “since she could walk.”

“She’s had an obsession with our closets…the shoes and purses. It’s all about accessories in my closet and in Dwyane’s closet. She literally likes to climb into his racks of clothes,” said the 51-year-old.

As for what Kaavia can expect to inherit from her fashionable mom, it will no doubt be an epic wardrobe. As we anticipate the 2024 Met Gala on this first Monday in May, let’s look back on a decade of Union’s gala looks.