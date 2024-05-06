Gabrielle Union is archiving her Met Gala looks and more for daughter Kaavia James

As celebs prepare to attend the 2024 Met Gala, Union shares that she is saving some of her best looks for daughter Kaavia.

May 6, 2024
Gabrielle Union, 2024 Met Gala, Gabrielle Union Met Gala, Kaavia James Union-Wade, Kaavia James, Met Gala red carpet, Parenting, theGrio.com
Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While many of us are looking forward to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, at least one of the event’s regulars is looking back. As repeat gala attendee Gabrielle Union recently told People magazine, she’s archiving some of her most memorable moments on the red carpet to later share with her five-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, starting the collection with the gown she wore to her very first Met Gala.

“So I have a storage that’s just full of things that I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be able to tell this story or how I felt wearing this,” Union explained. “So it started with me putting in this beautiful display case my first Met ball outfit.”

The idea was seemingly inspired by The Met’s Costume Institute — the beneficiary of the annual fundraising gala, and the home of more than 33,000 archival fashion artifacts. 

“I was also in the museum and then I realized maybe I don’t have to display it in my home, but I can put it in a temperature-controlled space that preserves the material and the memories. So even if [Kaavia] never wants to wear any of it, she will have this little bit of her mom and the stories that go with it.”

Of course, Kaavia has already proven to be a little fashion plate, including her own 2022 collaborative collection with children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack. As previously reported by theGrio, proud mom Union noticed her toddler had an interest in fashion “since she could walk.” 

“She’s had an obsession with our closets…the shoes and purses. It’s all about accessories in my closet and in Dwyane’s closet. She literally likes to climb into his racks of clothes,” said the 51-year-old.

Recommended Stories

Books

Gabrielle Union says marriage to ‘a younger man with a big life’ inspired her involvement in ‘The Idea of You’

Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union on authenticity in life, style and parenting: ‘I’m me 100% of the time’

Books

Christine Platt, ‘The Afrominimalist,’ wants to help you live intentionally

Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union joins forces with intimate apparel brand to change conversations surrounding women’s health

Lifestyle

Zendaya is gearing up for her Met Gala return

Lifestyle

Zendaya to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala

Lifestyle

Gabrielle Union reflects on becoming a mother later in life: ‘Choosing to heal past traumas was the best preparation’

Entertainment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade deliver Proudly baby care

As for what Kaavia can expect to inherit from her fashionable mom, it will no doubt be an epic wardrobe. As we anticipate the 2024 Met Gala on this first Monday in May, let’s look back on a decade of Union’s gala looks.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala – Fashion Focus

Gabrielle Union attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” – Arrivals

Gabrielle Union attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE