Eight thoughtful Father’s Day gift ideas for new dads

Becoming a new dad is a profound milestone that can be as exhilarating as it is overwhelming. With Father’s Day just around the corner, what better way to celebrate the new fathers in our lives than by giving them gifts that acknowledge this significant transition?

Whether they are navigating the sleepless nights, mastering the art of diaper changes or reveling in the tender moments of parenthood, new fathers deserve to feel appreciated and supported. Here is a curated selection of thoughtful, practical, stylish gifts from mostly Black-owned brands that cater to the diverse experiences and tastes of modern dads. From practical essentials to heartfelt sentiments, these gift ideas are designed to make their journey into fatherhood a little easier, a lot more fun and undeniably special.

For the fathers who need an emotional outlet

(Photo: Inside Then Out)

Fatherhood comes with a lot of responsibility, which can sometimes take a toll on men’s mental health. Multiple studies have found that journaling and writing down one’s thoughts and reflections can improve emotional awareness and mindfulness.

“Think of journaling as your brain’s external hard drive – a place to store thoughts, fears, random ideas, and even those sneaky self-criticisms that wake you at 3 a.m,” therapist Jennifer Gray told Forbes. “This not only helps you see how far you’ve come but also proves that life can oscillate between different feelings and experiences and still be an overall upward trend.”

Inside Then Out is a Black-owned wellness brand that believes the best way forward is inward. Through its various journals and prompts, the brand encourages users to create “intentional moments to slow down.”

Help the new dad in your life get better every day with the brand’s “Better Every Day Journal” ($39.95), which offers 365 days of prompts designed for self-love, reflection and growth.

For the dad who deserves his own dad swag

(Photo: Mina Baie)

While most dads settle for carrying whatever diaper bag the mother chooses, this Father’s Day, consider gifting him a diaper bag that matches his style. In addition to offering gender-neutral colors, brands like Black Owned Baby Co. and Mina Baie offer backpack-style diaper bags that make it easy for both mom and dad to carry all of their baby’s needs.

For the extra fashionable dads, consider gifting a Telfar x Eastpak backpack for use as a diaper bag.

For the fathers who love practicality

(Photo: The Dad Hoodie)

When raising a baby, especially a newborn, the practicality of products becomes a priority. Baobab Clothing is a Black-owned brand offering stain-resistant T-shirts that allow fathers to look sharp, no matter what spills come their way. Similarly, The Dad Hoodie ($135) helps dads stay prepared and comfortable with an array of inner pockets equipped to carry all his baby’s needs while on the go.

Recommended Stories

For the dad who loves a good fragrance and beat

(Photo: Better World Fragrance House)

If he’s a Drake fan and cologne aficionado, consider giving him a gift made by one of his favorite rappers. Better World Fragrance House offers a collection of candles and fragrance oil designed by the Toronto rapper. Explore the brand’s unique aromas at betterworldfragrancehouse.co or Ulta Beauty.

For the dads who cherish every moment

(Photo: Wonderbly)

Help him never forget his first Father’s Day with a customized children’s book recounting the special role he plays in his child’s life. Wonderbly offers an array of customizable children’s books that allow shoppers to personalize names, characters and the cover plus include a special dedication within the book for just $44.99.

For the dads who aren’t ready to give in to the ‘dad-bod’

(Photo: JaxJox)

Becoming a father is an adjustment, and oftentimes, physical health falls to the back burner as diaper changes and feedings take priority. This Father’s Day, help dad get back on track with his fitness with some at-home workout gear. JaxJox is a Black-owned, innovative fitness brand offering a range of at-home gym equipment. Among the offerings are an extensive (and expensive) at-home interactive studio and adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells. In addition to the equipment, JaxJox also offers free performance tracking and guided videos through its mobile app. Not into weightlifting? Consider gifting an at-home treadmill, allowing them to get their cardio anytime, anywhere.

For the dads whose muscles need some care

(Photo: Total Massage Gun)

Sometimes, hours of rocking a baby can leave muscles feeling just as sore as an intense workout. For the father whose back and shoulders could use some relief, a massage gun makes for the perfect gift. Total Massage Gun is a Black-owned brand that offers deep muscle treatments with its devices. Total Massage Gun is also available on Amazon.

For the dad who wants to stay fly

(Photo: Fear of God)

Whether they’re lounging around the house or running to the store to get more diapers, every dad needs a good set of loungewear. Fear of God is an independent Black-owned fashion label that focuses on making timeless, quality, contemporary pieces. From sweatpants to hoodies to robes, Fear of God’s loungewear and essentials collections have something that caters to anyone’s style. Shop Fear of God pieces at Pacsun, Nordstrom and the brand’s official website.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle writer for theGrio covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.