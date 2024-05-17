‘Bridgerton’ star Golda Rosheuvel reflects on her journey playing Queen Charlotte

Dearest readers, “Bridgerton” season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, and actress Gold Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) is opening up about the story behind the scenes.

In 2020, Shonda Rhimes took viewers back to high society London in the 1800s with the release of “Bridgerton.” Quickly becoming a hit, the Shondaland production became one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Amidst the storyline and unique musical ensembles, fans have been enamored with the cast’s glamorous 19th-century looks, which Rosheuvel says helps her get into character.

“The feeling is she has arrived — and I say that when I look in the mirror and kind of go, ‘Yep, she’s arrived,’” the actress told Women’s Wear Daily, revealing how long it takes to dress in Queen Charlotte’s ensembles. “I suppose, in that regal way, it’s a real ceremony of getting ready, and the jewelry is the last cherry on the cake of presenting this character to the cameras on the day of filming. So it really is a kind of ceremonial ritual in a way, and I think that really lends itself to that regal queen-like, throne-like, monarchy scenario that she’s in.”

Though Rosheuvel spends two and a half hours getting into her majesty’s accouterments, she appreciates the attention to detail by the hair and costume departments for each look. One of the most striking things about the show is its diversity. From the classical renditions of pop culture songs to the diverse cast and crew, Rosheuvel expressed a deep appreciation for the show’s inclusive and attentive nature.

“[Shonda Rhimes is] very passionate, as we all are, of telling stories that people can relate to, stories that represent the world that we are living in,” Rosheuvel explained. “People need to relate to characters, and I think Shonda has the Midas touch for that kind of stuff. … She’s a genius in that way, of really allowing the audiences in and allowing the characters out. I think that’s the reason why this show works.”

“It was very important for [the hair designer] to deal with different Black textures to really celebrate my Blackness through the wigs of Queen Charlotte,” she told Refinery 29, revealing that her first meeting with the hair designer made her cry. “Nobody had ever had those conversations with me as an artist, a Black artist.”

Beyond her regal appearance, Rosheuvel’s character has become such a fan favorite that Netflix released “​​Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” last year, between seasons 2 and 3. The spin-off served as a prequel that gave viewers an in-depth look into Queen Charlotte’s early beginnings. Exploring topics of race, love and mental health, Queen Charlotte’s story holds a deeper meaning for the actress.

“As a biracial artist, there’s this really unique blend of both my parents actually. Obviously with the color of my skin, you get to see my father, obviously with the history of Queen Charlotte being a biracial woman, you get to see that history, but the kind of inner core of her is my mom,” she said. “So I’m at this really beautiful point in my career where I can celebrate both of my parents in a really unique way.”

Just as the character’s regal British etiquette and sense of humor reminds the actress of her mother, Rosheuvel explained how Queen Charlotte is an ode to Hollywood’s Black queens like Angela Bassett.

“All of these iconic Black women that we see now that are up front and center in these stories for Black women,” she said, per Refinery 29. “I think all of them are incorporated in Queen Charlotte somehow.”

Ultimately, as previously reported by theGrio, the “Bridgerton” monarch is proud of the impact her role has on fans.

“To be involved in “‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Rosheuvel said. “… So many people come up to me every day and say how much this character has changed their life in a way that their dreams are now bigger for themselves, families and communities.”