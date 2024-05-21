Diddy’s music streams drop, Peloton pauses use of his music following assault video

U.S. catalog streams of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ music have plummeted following the release of security video footage showing the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

There has been a 51.8% decrease for songs under his stage name Diddy — from 2,624,000 streams to 1,265,000 streams — when comparing streams during the first week in December 2023 to the week of May 16, according to music tracking company Luminate as reported in The Hollywood Reporter.

Under the stage name Puff Daddy, there was a 48.3% decrease from 1,359,000 streams to 703,000 streams, according to THR.

Amid Combs’ decrease in streams, assault allegations, and the security video, Peloton announced that the company has “paused the use” of the rapper-producer’s music, according to People. The fitness brand shared their decision on Tuesday after a fan expressed concern in a private Peloton Facebook group, saying, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere.”

Peloton responded to the comment on Facebook, telling the group member that the company takes “this issue very seriously.”

(Left to right) Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“[We] can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” a spokesperson wrote on the platform per People. “This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community.”

The backlash against Combs’ music comes just a few days after CNN released a video showing the hip-hop mogul kicking, dragging, shoving, and manhandling Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. Combs’ issued an apology for his actions in the video, which displays behavior Ventura detailed in a now-settled 2023 lawsuit in which she accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse during their decades-long relationship.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Combs said in the apology video posted to Instagram. “Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Combs went on to say that he “sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab.”

“I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” Diddy concluded. “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Ventura’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP, responded to Combs’ apology on Monday, saying his statement is more about “himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation,” she added, “and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Multiple people have accused Combs of sexual assault since Ventura filed her lawsuit in November 2023, according to Forbes. He has previously denied all the allegations.