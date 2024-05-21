Wendy Williams’ New York penthouse sells at a loss

A chapter in Wendy Williams’ life has come to a close. A New York penthouse owned by the former host of “The Wendy Williams Show” in Manhattan’s Financial District has just sold, reportedly at a loss.

Williams’ three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse sold on May 10 for $3.75 million, significantly down $822,000 from the $4.5 million Williams originally paid for the apartment in July 2021, according to property records obtained by the New York Post. The sale was conducted by Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, the only person who continues to have unrestricted access to the TV personality.

While details surrounding Williams’ present financial circumstance have not been made public, according to documents obtained by People magazine, a $568,451.57 lien was placed against the condo as part of a larger tax liability between 2019 and 2021.

This sale comes several months after it was revealed by Williams’ team that the former radio and talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia (PPA) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 and is presently living in a care facility.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, primary progressive aphasia is a neurological disorder that impacts the part of the brain that controls speech and language. Meanwhile, according to the National Institutes of Health, frontotemporal dementia is caused by a group of disorders that gradually damage the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. Williams’ condition also impacts Black people at disproportionate rates.

The former radio and talk show host, whose daytime talk show came to an end in 2022 after 13 seasons, has been under legal guardianship since May 2022. Two years prior, in May 2020, she was found unresponsive in her apartment by “The Wendy Williams Show” deejay, DJ Boof, though it is unclear where she was residing at the time. She was then rushed to the hospital, where she received blood transfusions. In addition to her PPA and FTD, Williams has also been diagnosed and struggles with the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease.

After her dementia diagnosis was made public, Williams released a statement to People magazine thanking the public, which has largely been supportive, for their support.

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” Williams added. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Earlier this year, Lifetime released a controversial docuseries, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” The series chronicled the media personality’s life between August 2022 and April 2023. Fans contested the series as exploitative, and it increased the public’s scrutiny of Williams’ well-being.