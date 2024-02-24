Lifetime documentary on Wendy Williams set to air amid guardian’s lawsuit filing

A long-awaited documentary about Wendy Williams is set to air on Saturday, despite an apparent attempt by the former TV host’s guardian to block A+E Television Networks from releasing the project.

The lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order on “Where is Wendy Williams?” was filed under seal on Thursday by Sabrina Morrissey, who said she was “acting in her capacity as temporary guardian” for Williams, TMZ reported. Such action is often taken to halt TV shows or films.

The two-part Lifetime documentary delves into the health status and whereabouts of Williams, whose team revealed on Thursday that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The TV stations is owned by A+E Networks.

Wendy Williams attends the Chiara Boni front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Sept. 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine,” the team said in a statement.

Public concern for Williams’ health grew in 2021 after she took a break as host of “The Wendy Williams Show” due to her battle with Grave’s disease. The show, which ran for 13 seasons over 14 years, was was canceled in 2022 after its final season began with a rotation of guest hosts. It was later replaced with “Sherri,” which is hosted by Sherri Shepherd who had been standing in as Williams’ temporary replacement.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” Williams’ team stated. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

After the filing, Lifetime representatives appeared in court on Friday and have since confirmed to TheWrap that the documentary will proceed with its original scheduling.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” premieres Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

